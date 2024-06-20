Futures spread up 99bps to 13.27pc

KARACHI: The futures spread increased by 99bps to 13.27 percent on the last day of the outgoing week. Trading activities on the futures counter remained low as average daily volumes declined by 6.1 percent to 96.70 million shares during this week as compared to previous week’s average of 103.01 million shares.

Average daily traded value on the futures counter, however, increased by 2.3 percent to Rs 5.58 billion during this week against previous week’s Rs 5.46 billion.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024