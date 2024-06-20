Jun 20, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
CM seeks promotion of investment, trade ties with Spain

Recorder Report Published 20 Jun, 2024 06:01am

LAHORE: “Punjab has rich investment opportunities for Spanish business community in textiles, food processing, agriculture and livestock,” Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz said.

During a meeting with Ambassador of Spain to Pakistan H.E. Josè Antonio de Ory, and the Honorary Consul of Spain H.E. Jalal Salahuddin, they discussed opportunities for the promotion of bilateral ties between Punjab and Spain; in the fields of trade, investment, education, culture and tourism.

The CM added, “Foreign investors are being provided with the best environment for safe investment in Punjab.” She said, “The trend of increasing trade volume between Pakistan and Spain is welcome.”

The meeting also discussed investment opportunities in infrastructure and renewable energy. The need to increase joint efforts in strengthening mutual relations was also emphasized in the meeting.

The Spanish Ambassador expressed deep interest in promoting a strong economic partnership with Punjab.

Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb and other relevant officers were also present.

Spain Trade Maryam Nawaz textiles

