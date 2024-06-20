Jun 20, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-06-20

PM lauds Punjab CM, her team for ensuring cleanliness during Eid days

Muhammad Saleem Published 20 Jun, 2024 06:01am

LAHORE: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has appreciated Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz and her team for ensuring cleanliness and providing other public services during the three days of Eid-ul-Azha.

“Well done Punjab Well done Maryam Nawaz,” the Prime Minister remarked while lauding the Punjab CM and her team for successfully carrying out the cleanliness drive during Eid holidays.

The PM said that an 80% reduction in throwing waste in the Lahore canal consequent to the use of drones was appreciable. He praised the cleanliness teams for performing their duties in the sizzling hot weather and asked the Punjab government to keep up the tradition of public service and sprinkling rose water in the streets.

The PM expressed the hope that the Punjab government would not only continue the standard of public service but would also improve it further.

On the other hand, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has appreciated municipal authorities and citizens for ensuring cleanliness in cities on Eid-ul-Azha.

She said the campaign of removing waste and ensuring cleanliness in cities, districts, tehsils and union councils remained successful only with the cooperation of citizens.

The Chief Minister also sent a message of gratitude to the elected public representatives of Punjab for their full support and coordination in getting all this done.

The CM also praised LWMC and other such bodies for ensuring cleanliness during Eid days.

Sources claimed that a ceremony will be held in which prizes would be given to diligent officials of such bodies.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Shehbaz Sharif Maryam Nawaz

Comments

200 characters

PM lauds Punjab CM, her team for ensuring cleanliness during Eid days

GST on infant food, milk in phases

Gandapur threatens to move IMF over dues ‘owed’ by federal govt

‘Parallel’ ministries/ deptts to be shut down: Aurangzeb

Naqvi in contact with KP CM over loadshedding issue

Banks have a year to shift clearing from London to EU: Eurex

Budget reservations: PM invites Bilawal to PM House

ATIR members: Appointments must be through open ad, selection process: IHC

Boeing CEO recognises ‘gravity’ of safety crisis but sees ‘progress’

PM appreciates UAE’s consistent support to Pakistan

Nuclear arms spending soars as global tensions swell: studies

Read more stories