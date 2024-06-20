PM lauds Punjab CM, her team for ensuring cleanliness during Eid days

LAHORE: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has appreciated Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz and her team for ensuring cleanliness and providing other public services during the three days of Eid-ul-Azha.

“Well done Punjab Well done Maryam Nawaz,” the Prime Minister remarked while lauding the Punjab CM and her team for successfully carrying out the cleanliness drive during Eid holidays.

The PM said that an 80% reduction in throwing waste in the Lahore canal consequent to the use of drones was appreciable. He praised the cleanliness teams for performing their duties in the sizzling hot weather and asked the Punjab government to keep up the tradition of public service and sprinkling rose water in the streets.

The PM expressed the hope that the Punjab government would not only continue the standard of public service but would also improve it further.

On the other hand, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has appreciated municipal authorities and citizens for ensuring cleanliness in cities on Eid-ul-Azha.

She said the campaign of removing waste and ensuring cleanliness in cities, districts, tehsils and union councils remained successful only with the cooperation of citizens.

The Chief Minister also sent a message of gratitude to the elected public representatives of Punjab for their full support and coordination in getting all this done.

The CM also praised LWMC and other such bodies for ensuring cleanliness during Eid days.

Sources claimed that a ceremony will be held in which prizes would be given to diligent officials of such bodies.

