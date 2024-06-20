COAS vows to respond swiftly against violation of territorial sovereignty

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir visited the Line of Control in the Haji Pir sector to celebrate Eid-ul-Azha with the troops, the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

According to the military’s media wing, the COAS offered Eid prayers with officers and soldiers at the front line, praying for Pakistan’s peace and prosperity. On this festive occasion, the COAS paid respects to the sacrifices of the martyrs.

“As soldiers, we take pride in celebrating such festivities away from our homes and loved ones while on duty, ensuring the security of our country and fellow citizens,” the Army Chief said.

Addressing the troops, the COAS commended their dedication, high morale, and commitment to defending the motherland. He said as soldiers, we take pride in celebrating such festivities away from our homes and loved ones while on duty, ensuring the security of our country and fellow citizens.

Discussing the indigenous freedom struggle of the Kashmiri people in IIOJK, the COAS reiterated Pakistan’s principled stance, aligned with relevant UN resolutions.

He condemned India’s ongoing oppression and brutalities against Kashmiris, noting that post-election, India has been attempting to mask its aggression and victimization of the Kashmiri people with false propaganda and provocations against Pakistan.

Such tactics, including manufacturing false flag operations, have become a routine political tool of India.

The COAS said Pakistan has always supported peace and stability in the region, however, any provocation or violation of Pakistan’s territorial sovereignty will be met with a swift and resolute response, with the full support of the nation.

Earlier, upon arrival, the COAS was received by the Commander of Rawalpindi Corps.