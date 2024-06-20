Jun 20, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Earthquake jolts many KP cities, Islamabad

Published 20 Jun, 2024 06:01am

PESHAWAR: A 4.5 magnitude earthquake jolted various districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Wednesday morning with panicked people rushing out of their homes.

Tremors were felt in Swat, Peshawar, Mardan, Nowshera, Malakand, Lower Dir, Mansehra and Hazara division, Balakot, Buttgram, Hangu, Swabi, Nowshera, Charsadda, North Waziristan, Parachinar, Kohat and Kohistan. The tremors were also felt in twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

According to seismological authorities, the epicenter of the earthquake was 187 km deep in the Hindu Kush region near Peshawar.

Due to the strong tremors, the public came out of their homes and kept reciting Holy Quran verses. As of now, there is no information about any loss of life or property damage due to the earthquake. Fortunately, no loss of life or property was reported.

On June 15, residents of Swat, and adjacent regions were also jolted by an earthquake of moderate intensity.

