Head of Lebanon’s Hezbollah threatens Israel, Cyprus in televised address

The head of Lebanon’s Hezbollah Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah warned on Wednesday that his group would fight with “no rules” and “no ceilings” in case a broader war with Israel erupted, and that nowhere in Israel would be safe from Hezbollah’s attacks.

In a televised address, Nasrallah said that included possible targets in the Mediterranean Sea. Nasrallah also threatened Cyprus for the first time, saying Hezbollah could consider it “a part of the war” if it continued to allow Israel to use its airports and bases for military exercises.