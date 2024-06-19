Jun 19, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Head of Lebanon’s Hezbollah threatens Israel, Cyprus in televised address

Reuters Published 19 Jun, 2024 09:13pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

The head of Lebanon’s Hezbollah Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah warned on Wednesday that his group would fight with “no rules” and “no ceilings” in case a broader war with Israel erupted, and that nowhere in Israel would be safe from Hezbollah’s attacks.

Hezbollah says it attacked 9 Israeli military sites with rockets, drones

In a televised address, Nasrallah said that included possible targets in the Mediterranean Sea. Nasrallah also threatened Cyprus for the first time, saying Hezbollah could consider it “a part of the war” if it continued to allow Israel to use its airports and bases for military exercises.

Israel Hezbollah MENA Cyprus Israeli forces Hezbollah group Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah

Comments

200 characters

Head of Lebanon’s Hezbollah threatens Israel, Cyprus in televised address

At least 600 pilgrims reported dead amid intense heat during Hajj this year

Fitch Ratings says Pakistan’s ‘ambitious’ budget strengthens IMF deal prospects

Oil hits seven-week high on demand hopes, war jitters

4.7 magnitude earthquake hits Islamabad, Rawalpindi

2 children killed after laptop catches fire at Faisalabad home

Gaza health ministry says death toll at 37,396 since October 7

Ship ‘believed to have sunk’ after Red Sea attack: security agency

Ahsan Iqbal slams ‘smear campaign’ against Pakistan-China ties

China and Malaysia renew 5-year economic pact, to review visa-free travel

Europe must host Gaza children impacted by war, Greek foreign minister says

Read more stories