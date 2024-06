HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks opened on the front foot Wednesday as investors tracked another record close on Wall Street following below-par US retail sales data that boosted hopes for an interest rate cut.

The Hang Seng Index gained 0.79 percent, or 140.67 points, to 18,056.22.

Hong Kong stocks open higher

The Shanghai Composite Index was flat, inching down 1.15 points to 3,029.10, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange ticked up 0.08 percent, or 1.36 points, to 1,703.83.