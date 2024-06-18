AIRLINK 81.10 Increased By ▲ 2.55 (3.25%)
BOP 4.82 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.05%)
CNERGY 4.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.68%)
DFML 37.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-3.33%)
DGKC 93.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.65 (-2.77%)
FCCL 23.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.32%)
FFBL 32.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.35%)
FFL 9.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.39%)
GGL 10.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.89%)
HASCOL 6.65 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.68%)
HBL 113.00 Increased By ▲ 3.50 (3.2%)
HUBC 145.70 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.48%)
HUMNL 10.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.77%)
KEL 4.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.33%)
KOSM 4.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.29%)
MLCF 38.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.92%)
OGDC 131.70 Increased By ▲ 2.45 (1.9%)
PAEL 24.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-3.79%)
PIBTL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.42%)
PPL 120.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.70 (-2.2%)
PRL 23.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.85%)
PTC 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-6.85%)
SEARL 59.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-2.01%)
SNGP 65.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.46%)
SSGC 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.63%)
TELE 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
TPLP 9.87 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
TRG 64.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.08%)
UNITY 26.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.33%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.76%)
BR100 8,052 Increased By 75.9 (0.95%)
BR30 25,581 Decreased By -21.4 (-0.08%)
KSE100 76,707 Increased By 498.6 (0.65%)
KSE30 24,698 Increased By 260.2 (1.06%)
Jun 18, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Stock markets mostly rise before US data

AFP Published June 18, 2024 Updated June 18, 2024 05:15pm

LONDON: Major stock markets made solid gains and the dollar firmed Tuesday after more tech-driven record highs on Wall Street and as investors awaited fresh US economic data for a better handle on the outlook for inflation.

Traders are keeping an eye also on developments in France, with fears growing that a snap legislative election called by President Emmanuel Macron could see the far right succeed and cause political turmoil in the European Union.

The French situation has helped the London Stock Exchange reclaim from Paris the title of Europe’s biggest stock market by valuation.

The mood on trading floors was generally upbeat after the S&P 500 and Nasdaq chalked more record closes Monday thanks to continued buying of tech titans including Apple, Intel and Microsoft owing to optimism over artificial intelligence.

European stock markets rebound as focus switches to US

Analysts were confident markets were well placed for more gains owing to expected cuts to US interest rates and strong earnings.

“The S&P 500 hit its 30th record high of the year on Monday and this is driving enthusiasm towards European and Asian shares,” noted Kathleen Brooks, research director at XTB trading group.

Asian investors extended the buying, with Tokyo and Taipei closing up more than one percent, while there were also healthy gains in Shanghai, Sydney, Singapore, Mumbai, Bangkok, Seoul and Wellington.

However, Hong Kong reversed early gains to fall into the red.

In Europe, Frankfurt and Paris extended Monday’s advance after last week’s sell-off fuelled by the uncertainty in Europe. London was also higher around the half-way stage.

Investors brushed aside data Tuesday showing German investor confidence rose less than expected in June after Europe’s top economy saw an uptick in inflation following months of decline.

The ZEW institute’s closely-watched economic expectations index edged up to 47.5 points, from 47.1 points in May.

Although it was the index’s 11th consecutive increase, analysts surveyed by FactSet had been expecting a bigger improvement in morale to 49.5 points.

Investors will be keeping an eye on US retail sales, business inventories and industrial production data Tuesday, which will provide the latest snapshot of the economy.

Key figures around 1100 GMT

London - FTSE 100: UP 0.4 percent at 8,176.12 points

Paris - CAC 40: UP 0.5 percent at 7,610.92

Frankfurt - DAX: UP 0.4 percent at 18,137.56

EURO STOXX 50: UP 0.6 percent at 4,910.04

Tokyo - Nikkei 225: UP 1.0 percent at 38,482.11 (close)

Hong Kong - Hang Seng Index: DOWN 0.1 percent at 17,915.55 (close)

Shanghai - Composite: UP 0.5 percent at 3,030.25 (close)

New York - Dow Jones: UP 0.5 percent at 38,778.10 (close)

Euro/dollar: DOWN at $1.0718 from $1.0738 on Monday

Euro/pound: DOWN at 84.48 pence from 84.49 pence

Dollar/yen: UP at 158.10 yen from 157.72 yen

Pound/dollar: DOWN at $1.2690 from $1.2706

West Texas Intermediate: DOWN 0.1 percent at $80.23 per barrel

Brent North Sea Crude: DOWN 0.2 percent at $84.10 per barrel

European stocks

Comments

200 characters

Stock markets mostly rise before US data

Israeli forces deepen Rafah invasion, kill 17 in central camps

Oil prices stable as demand uncertainty persists

Hospital fire kills 9 in northern Iran: media

Malaysia preparing to join BRICS economic group, media report says

Indian shares hit record highs at the open

PMD predicts rain, thunderstorms in Punjab, KP, GB from June 18 to 22

Asian markets rise with Wall St as traders eye latest US data

Gaza hostilities continue despite Israeli armed forces announcement, UNRWA chief says

Eid-ul-Adha:PM Shehbaz, President Zardari urge nation to reaffirm commitment to values of sacrifice

Army chief condemns India’s oppression against Kashmiris

Read more stories