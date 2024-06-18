AIRLINK 81.10 Increased By ▲ 2.55 (3.25%)
BOP 4.82 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.05%)
CNERGY 4.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.68%)
DFML 37.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-3.33%)
DGKC 93.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.65 (-2.77%)
FCCL 23.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.32%)
FFBL 32.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.35%)
FFL 9.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.39%)
GGL 10.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.89%)
HASCOL 6.65 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.68%)
HBL 113.00 Increased By ▲ 3.50 (3.2%)
HUBC 145.70 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.48%)
HUMNL 10.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.77%)
KEL 4.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.33%)
KOSM 4.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.29%)
MLCF 38.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.92%)
OGDC 131.70 Increased By ▲ 2.45 (1.9%)
PAEL 24.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-3.79%)
PIBTL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.42%)
PPL 120.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.70 (-2.2%)
PRL 23.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.85%)
PTC 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-6.85%)
SEARL 59.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-2.01%)
SNGP 65.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.46%)
SSGC 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.63%)
TELE 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
TPLP 9.87 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
TRG 64.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.08%)
UNITY 26.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.33%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.76%)
BR100 8,052 Increased By 75.9 (0.95%)
BR30 25,581 Decreased By -21.4 (-0.08%)
KSE100 76,707 Increased By 498.6 (0.65%)
KSE30 24,698 Increased By 260.2 (1.06%)
Jun 18, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian rupee ticks higher, aided by state-run banks’ dollar sales

Reuters Published 18 Jun, 2024 11:04am

MUMBAI: The Indian rupee gained on Tuesday, boosted by dollar sales from state-run banks, likely on behalf of merchant clients, but traders expect the domestic currency’s gains to be limited as importers may step in to cover hedging requirements.

The rupee was at 83.4750 against the US dollar as of 10:00 a.m. IST, up 0.08% from its close of 83.5550 on Friday. Indian financial markets were shut on Monday for a holiday.

“We expected to see bids after the lower opening (on USD/INR) but state-run banks are on offer,” a foreign exchange trader at a foreign bank said, adding that the dollar offers were most likely related to client orders.

The rupee is likely to remain rangebound between 83.40 and 83.70 this week, Dilip Parmar, a foreign exchange research analyst at HDFC Securities, said.

“Expecting minor depreciation before strength in the rupee,” he added. Meanwhile, the dollar index was up 0.1% at 105.4 during Asian hours, with Asian currencies mostly rangebound ahead of US retail sales data later in the day.

The report could influence expectations of when the Federal Reserve may begin easing policy rates.

Indian rupee ends moderately higher

“I think one rate cut would be appropriate by year’s end,” Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker said on Monday, referring to his base case of slowing but above-trend economic growth, a modest rise in unemployment, and a “long glide” back to target for US inflation.

While data has hinted that US inflation may be cooling, Fed officials have maintained a cautious stance on the future trajectory of interest rates.

Investors will also keep a tab on remarks from a slew of Fed policymakers later in the day.

Indian rupee

Comments

200 characters

Indian rupee ticks higher, aided by state-run banks’ dollar sales

Gaza hostilities continue despite Israeli armed forces announcement, UNRWA chief says

Hajj pilgrimage ends amid deadly Saudi heat spike

Malaysia preparing to join BRICS economic group, media report says

Indian shares hit record highs at the open

Eid-ul-Adha:PM Shehbaz, President Zardari urge nation to reaffirm commitment to values of sacrifice

Army chief condemns India’s oppression against Kashmiris

Prague extradites Indian murder plot suspect to US

NATO targets AI, robots and space tech in $1.1 billion fund

Putin to visit Kim in North Korea this week

Train crash in eastern India kills 15, injures dozens

Read more stories