BEIJING: China’s aluminium imports jumped 61.1% in May from a year earlier to 310,000 metric tons, customs data showed on Tuesday.

The data are for unwrought aluminium and products which include primary metal and unwrought, alloyed aluminium.

That brought China’s imports of the light metal to 1.8 million tons for the first five months this year, 81.7% higher compared to the same period last year.