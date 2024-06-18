AIRLINK 81.10 Increased By ▲ 2.55 (3.25%)
BOP 4.82 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.05%)
CNERGY 4.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.68%)
DFML 37.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-3.33%)
DGKC 93.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.65 (-2.77%)
FCCL 23.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.32%)
FFBL 32.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.35%)
FFL 9.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.39%)
GGL 10.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.89%)
HASCOL 6.65 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.68%)
HBL 113.00 Increased By ▲ 3.50 (3.2%)
HUBC 145.70 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.48%)
HUMNL 10.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.77%)
KEL 4.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.33%)
KOSM 4.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.29%)
MLCF 38.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.92%)
OGDC 131.70 Increased By ▲ 2.45 (1.9%)
PAEL 24.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-3.79%)
PIBTL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.42%)
PPL 120.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.70 (-2.2%)
PRL 23.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.85%)
PTC 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-6.85%)
SEARL 59.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-2.01%)
SNGP 65.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.46%)
SSGC 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.63%)
TELE 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
TPLP 9.87 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
TRG 64.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.08%)
UNITY 26.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.33%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.76%)
BR100 8,052 Increased By 75.9 (0.95%)
BR30 25,581 Decreased By -21.4 (-0.08%)
KSE100 76,707 Increased By 498.6 (0.65%)
KSE30 24,698 Increased By 260.2 (1.06%)
Jun 18, 2024
Gold prices up as US bond yields ease, Fed speakers in focus

Reuters Published 18 Jun, 2024 10:18am

Gold prices edged higher on Tuesday as Treasury yields eased, with market participants awaiting US data and comments from Federal Reserve officials for more clarity on the central bank’s roadmap for interest rate cuts.

Spot gold was up 0.2% at $2,323.97 per ounce, as of 0326 GMT. US gold futures rose 0.4% to $2,339.00. Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields edged lower, making gold more attractive, while the dollar held steady.

“The fact that gold’s direction has alternated over the past four days without really going anywhere of significance tells me the market is waiting for something to wake it from its lull,” said City Index senior analyst Matt Simpson.

“Should US retail sales sink, perhaps gold can make a break of $2,350.” The US retail sales data is due at 1230 GMT later in the day, followed by weekly jobless claims on Thursday and flash purchasing managers’ indexes on Friday.

Data released last week showed a moderation in the labour market and price pressures.

Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker revealed on Monday that he is in the single-cut camp, but left the door open to changing his view depending on incoming data.

Gold up on US rate-cut hopes

A long list of Fed officials take to the podium at various venues later in the day, including the Chicago Fed’s Austan Goolsbee and the Richmond Fed’s Thomas Barkin.

Traders are seeing a 76% probability of an interest rate cut in November, according to the CME Group’s FedWatch Tool.

Lower interest rates reduce the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.

Among other metals, spot silver was little changed at $29.49 per ounce, platinum rose 1.2% to $976.15 and palladium gained 0.7% to $894.64.

