AIRLINK 81.10 Increased By ▲ 2.55 (3.25%)
BOP 4.82 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.05%)
CNERGY 4.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.68%)
DFML 37.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-3.33%)
DGKC 93.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.65 (-2.77%)
FCCL 23.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.32%)
FFBL 32.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.35%)
FFL 9.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.39%)
GGL 10.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.89%)
HASCOL 6.65 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.68%)
HBL 113.00 Increased By ▲ 3.50 (3.2%)
HUBC 145.70 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.48%)
HUMNL 10.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.77%)
KEL 4.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.33%)
KOSM 4.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.29%)
MLCF 38.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.92%)
OGDC 131.70 Increased By ▲ 2.45 (1.9%)
PAEL 24.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-3.79%)
PIBTL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.42%)
PPL 120.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.70 (-2.2%)
PRL 23.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.85%)
PTC 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-6.85%)
SEARL 59.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-2.01%)
SNGP 65.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.46%)
SSGC 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.63%)
TELE 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
TPLP 9.87 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
TRG 64.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.08%)
UNITY 26.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.33%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.76%)
BR100 8,052 Increased By 75.9 (0.95%)
BR30 25,581 Decreased By -21.4 (-0.08%)
KSE100 76,707 Increased By 498.6 (0.65%)
KSE30 24,698 Increased By 260.2 (1.06%)
Jun 17, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Ukraine, bondholder group unable to reach deal in formal $20 bln debt talks

Reuters Published 17 Jun, 2024 12:31pm

LONDON: Ukraine was unable to reach an agreement with a group of bondholders over restructuring some $20 billion of international debt during formal talks, it said on Monday, raising the spectre that the war-torn country might slip into default.

An agreement with holders of international bonds that allowed Ukraine to suspend payments after Russia’s invasion in 2022 ends in August.

Ukraine had been in formal talks with bondholders for nearly two weeks, seeking to restructure the debt in order to retain access to international markets while meeting International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) demands to restructure.

G7 ministers move closer to Russian assets deal to help Ukraine

However, the government’s proposal and a counter proposal by bondholders showed large disparities between what the parties expected a restructuring to look like.

“Although Ukraine and the Ad Hoc Creditor Committee did not come to an agreement on restructuring terms during the consultation period, Ukraine and the Ad Hoc Creditor Committee will continue engagement and constructive discussions through their respective advisors,” the government said in a regulatory news statement.

The government would also continue bilateral discussions with other investors “with a view to making further progress and reaching an agreement in principle at the earliest opportunity,” the statement added.

Ukraine Russia-Ukraine war Ukraine debt

Comments

200 characters

Ukraine, bondholder group unable to reach deal in formal $20 bln debt talks

Salaried class: Higher income tax rate of up to 35pc imposed

Import of items under FTAs, PTAs during 2022-23: Major decrease in duty exemptions/concessions witnessed

Health and education services: Sindh Finance Bill 2024 does not immediately impose 15pc SST: SRB

Uch Gas Field: Wapda seeks PD’s support for cut in fuel gas demand

Discos consumers: Govt all set to file motion with Nepra to adjust category-wise SoT

Suki Kinari Hydropower Station: First Unit registers success

Fertilizer sector availed Rs252.6bn tax exemption in 2022-23

US Navy rescues crew from ship struck by Houthis

Income Tax Expenditure (cost of exemption) estimated at Rs476.96bn

Foreigners living in Islamabad: New force being formed for protection: govt

Read more stories