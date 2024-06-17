AIRLINK 81.10 Increased By ▲ 2.55 (3.25%)
BOP 4.82 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.05%)
CNERGY 4.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.68%)
DFML 37.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-3.33%)
DGKC 93.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.65 (-2.77%)
FCCL 23.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.32%)
FFBL 32.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.35%)
FFL 9.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.39%)
GGL 10.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.89%)
HASCOL 6.65 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.68%)
HBL 113.00 Increased By ▲ 3.50 (3.2%)
HUBC 145.70 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.48%)
HUMNL 10.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.77%)
KEL 4.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.33%)
KOSM 4.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.29%)
MLCF 38.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.92%)
OGDC 131.70 Increased By ▲ 2.45 (1.9%)
PAEL 24.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-3.79%)
PIBTL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.42%)
PPL 120.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.70 (-2.2%)
PRL 23.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.85%)
PTC 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-6.85%)
SEARL 59.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-2.01%)
SNGP 65.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.46%)
SSGC 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.63%)
TELE 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
TPLP 9.87 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
TRG 64.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.08%)
UNITY 26.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.33%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.76%)
BR100 8,052 Increased By 75.9 (0.95%)
BR30 25,581 Decreased By -21.4 (-0.08%)
KSE100 76,707 Increased By 498.6 (0.65%)
KSE30 24,698 Increased By 260.2 (1.06%)
Jun 17, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Copper slides as China factory output data disappoints

Reuters Published 17 Jun, 2024 12:12pm

BEIJING: Copper prices slid on Monday after data showed that top consumer China’s industrial output was weaker than expected in May, while a firmer U.S. dollar also weighed on the metal.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was down 0.4% at $9,701.50 per metric ton by 0447 GMT, having been flat last week.

The most-traded July copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange (SHFE) slid 1.3% to 78,630 yuan ($10,837.15) a ton.

China’s May industrial output growth slowed to 5.6%, missing a forecast of 6%, amid a property market slump, high local government debt and deflation.

However, retail sales accelerated last month.

Prices of copper, often seen as an economic bellwether, jumped in May to record highs on speculative buying amid raw material shortages, followed by downward corrections as China’s demand proved weaker than expected.

Copper dips below $10,000 as consolidation continues

Some market participants are now bearish on copper, a trader said, expecting SHFE prices to fall below 70,000 yuan.

The dollar was firm on Monday as the euro hovered near a more than one-month low amid continued concerns about the political outlook in Europe.

A strong dollar makes the greenback-priced commodity more expensive to buy.

Data on Monday also showed higher aluminium output in China, which combined with a recent surge of Russian imports and weak demand from the construction sector, could raise inventories, according to analysts.

LME nickel was steady at $17,575 a ton, aluminium dipped 0.3% to $2,510, tin added 0.4% to $32,440, zinc advanced 0.5% to $2,780 and lead rose 1.2% to $2,165.

SHFE nickel declined 0.8% to 136,230 yuan a ton, aluminium fell 1.4% to 20,385 yuan, zinc lost 1.6% to 23,290 yuan, and tin dropped 1.3% to 267,810 yuan, while lead gained 0.9% to 18,730 yuan.

Copper Copper prices Shanghai Futures Exchange LME

Comments

200 characters

Copper slides as China factory output data disappoints

Salaried class: Higher income tax rate of up to 35pc imposed

Import of items under FTAs, PTAs during 2022-23: Major decrease in duty exemptions/concessions witnessed

Health and education services: Sindh Finance Bill 2024 does not immediately impose 15pc SST: SRB

Uch Gas Field: Wapda seeks PD’s support for cut in fuel gas demand

Discos consumers: Govt all set to file motion with Nepra to adjust category-wise SoT

Suki Kinari Hydropower Station: First Unit registers success

Fertilizer sector availed Rs252.6bn tax exemption in 2022-23

US Navy rescues crew from ship struck by Houthis

Income Tax Expenditure (cost of exemption) estimated at Rs476.96bn

Foreigners living in Islamabad: New force being formed for protection: govt

Read more stories