Two killed, five injured in Kurram landmine blast

PESHAWAR: Two people were killed and five others were wounded when a roadside bomb exploded in Kurram district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Sunday.

Rescuers promptly shifted the injured to a nearby hospital for medical treatment, while the bodies of the victims were taken to a morgue for medico-legal formalities.

Police officials added that the blast destroyed a car. Doctors at the hospital have described the condition of four out of the five injured persons as critical.

