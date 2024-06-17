AIRLINK 81.10 Increased By ▲ 2.55 (3.25%)
BOP 4.82 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.05%)
CNERGY 4.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.68%)
DFML 37.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-3.33%)
DGKC 93.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.65 (-2.77%)
FCCL 23.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.32%)
FFBL 32.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.35%)
FFL 9.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.39%)
GGL 10.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.89%)
HASCOL 6.65 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.68%)
HBL 113.00 Increased By ▲ 3.50 (3.2%)
HUBC 145.70 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.48%)
HUMNL 10.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.77%)
KEL 4.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.33%)
KOSM 4.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.29%)
MLCF 38.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.92%)
OGDC 131.70 Increased By ▲ 2.45 (1.9%)
PAEL 24.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-3.79%)
PIBTL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.42%)
PPL 120.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.70 (-2.2%)
PRL 23.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.85%)
PTC 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-6.85%)
SEARL 59.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-2.01%)
SNGP 65.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.46%)
SSGC 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.63%)
TELE 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
TPLP 9.87 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
TRG 64.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.08%)
UNITY 26.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.33%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.76%)
BR100 8,052 Increased By 75.9 (0.95%)
BR30 25,581 Decreased By -21.4 (-0.08%)
KSE100 76,707 Increased By 498.6 (0.65%)
KSE30 24,698 Increased By 260.2 (1.06%)
Jun 17, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World Print 2024-06-17

German govt discusses deportations to Afghanistan via Uzbekistan: Spiegel

Reuters Published 17 Jun, 2024 05:30am

FRANKFURT: Germany’s government is holding talks with Uzbekistan to enable deportations from Germany to Afghanistan without direct consultations with the Taliban, according to a report in German magazine Der Spiegel on Sunday.

A delegation from the interior ministry travelled to the Uzbek capital Tashkent in late May for this purpose, the magazine said without disclosing its sources.

The delegation suggested to the Uzbek government that Afghan deportation candidates should be brought to Tashkent. From there they could be transported to Kabul via private airline KamAir, the report said. The German interior ministry did not immediately comment on the report.

Earlier in June, Germany’s interior minister Nancy Faeser said Germany was considering deporting Afghan migrants who posed a security threat back to Afghanistan, after a deadly stabbing of a police officer drew calls for a tougher line on migration.

Such a move would be controversial as Germany does not deport people to countries where they are threatened with death. It stopped deportations to Afghanistan after the Taliban took power in 2021.

The Uzbek government wants to sign a formal migration agreement with Germany before a deal on deportations, the Spiegel report said.

This agreement should regulate the entry of Uzbek skilled workers into Germany, and Berlin’s special representative for migration agreements will travel to Uzbekistan next week, Spiegel said.

Afghanistan Germany Taliban Der Spiegel

Comments

200 characters

German govt discusses deportations to Afghanistan via Uzbekistan: Spiegel

Import of items under FTAs, PTAs during 2022-23: Major decrease in duty exemptions/concessions witnessed

Health and education services: Sindh Finance Bill 2024 does not immediately impose 15pc SST: SRB

Uch Gas Field: Wapda seeks PD’s support for cut in fuel gas demand

Discos consumers: Govt all set to file motion with Nepra to adjust category-wise SoT

Suki Kinari Hydropower Station: First Unit registers success

Fertilizer sector availed Rs252.6bn tax exemption in 2022-23

Eidul Azha today

US Navy rescues crew from ship struck by Houthis

Income Tax Expenditure (cost of exemption) estimated at Rs476.96bn

Foreigners living in Islamabad: New force being formed for protection: govt

Read more stories