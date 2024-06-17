AIRLINK 81.10 Increased By ▲ 2.55 (3.25%)
BOP 4.82 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.05%)
CNERGY 4.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.68%)
DFML 37.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-3.33%)
DGKC 93.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.65 (-2.77%)
FCCL 23.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.32%)
FFBL 32.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.35%)
FFL 9.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.39%)
GGL 10.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.89%)
HASCOL 6.65 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.68%)
HBL 113.00 Increased By ▲ 3.50 (3.2%)
HUBC 145.70 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.48%)
HUMNL 10.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.77%)
KEL 4.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.33%)
KOSM 4.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.29%)
MLCF 38.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.92%)
OGDC 131.70 Increased By ▲ 2.45 (1.9%)
PAEL 24.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-3.79%)
PIBTL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.42%)
PPL 120.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.70 (-2.2%)
PRL 23.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.85%)
PTC 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-6.85%)
SEARL 59.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-2.01%)
SNGP 65.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.46%)
SSGC 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.63%)
TELE 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
TPLP 9.87 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
TRG 64.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.08%)
UNITY 26.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.33%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.76%)
BR100 8,052 Increased By 75.9 (0.95%)
BR30 25,581 Decreased By -21.4 (-0.08%)
KSE100 76,707 Increased By 498.6 (0.65%)
KSE30 24,698 Increased By 260.2 (1.06%)
Markets Print 2024-06-17

State-run firms boost Indian shares to record closing highs

Reuters Published 17 Jun, 2024 05:30am

BENGALURU: Indian shares logged record closing highs for a second straight session on Friday, driven by state-run companies and energy stocks on hopes of continued capital expenditure spending by the new government.

The NSE Nifty 50 settled 0.29% higher at 23,465.60, while the S&P BSE Sensex added 0.24% at 76,992.77, with both benchmarks also recording their second-straight weekly gain.

The Nifty 50 and Sensex gained 0.75% and 0.39%, respectively, this week.

State-run firms and lenders also added 4.94% and 2.5%, respectively, for the week, on hopes of policy continuity after key ministers were retained in the new government’s cabinet.

The near-term moves for the benchmarks could be only incremental given the sharp rise last week, two analysts noted.

Oil and gas stocks gained 3.41% this week.

Oil explorer ONGC added 5.76% this week, after Jefferies’ analysts said last week’s drop gave an “attractive entry point” and termed it a favourable investment. The Indian government’s announcement on boosting oil output also helped.

Larsen and Toubro climbed 4.4% this week after the infrastructure company won multiple orders.

The IT index was the worst weekly sectoral performer with its 1.62% decline, after gaining 8.6% last week. They jumped 1% on Thursday on renewed expectations that US interest rate cuts were imminent.

The domestically focussed small- and mid-cap indexes jumped 1% and 0.75% on the day, respectively, to hit record highs for a fourth straight session and continued to outperform the benchmarks.

They added 15% and 12.36%, respectively, since their slide last week after the election results on June 4, compared with the Nifty’s 7.22% increase, over the same period.

Ultratech Cement added 7.5% on hopes that policy continuity will bode well for infrastructure-linked companies.

Indian markets will remain closed on Monday, June 17, for a local holiday. Trading will resume on June 18.

