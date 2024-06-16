Prices of essential kitchen items decline: BR survey

ISLAMABAD: The prices of essential kitchen items have witnessed a declining trend during this week past against the previous week, revealed a survey carried out by Business Recorder, here on Saturday.

Wheat flour price remained stable as the best quality wheat flour is available at Rs1300 per 15kg bag, which in retail is being sold at Rs1330 per 15kg bag, normal quality wheat flour bag at Rs1270 per 15kg bag in the wholesale market, which in retail is being sold at Rs1300.

The tandoor operators and bakery owners in the twin cities have yet not fully implemented the official roti, naan, and paratha rates as tandoor owners in urban centers are selling roti at Rs20, naan at Rs25, and paratha at Rs50, while the district administration has fixed roti price in urban areas at Rs18, in rural areas at Rs16, naan price in urban areas at Rs22, and in rural areas at Rs20.

The bakery owners have also partially passed on the benefit to end consumers as large size bread is available at Rs120 against Rs130 and small size at Rs80 against Rs90. It is also noted that the tandoor owners have reduced the roti weigh from 100 grams to 90 grams.

Sugar price went up from Rs6,950 to Rs7,050 per 50kg bag in the wholesale market, while in retail, sugar is being sold at Rs150 per kg. Chicken prices in wholesale market went up from Rs11,800 to Rs12,000 per 40kg, which in retail is being sold at Rs340-345 per kg against Rs330-335 per kg, while chicken meat is being sold at Rs550-580 per kg; egg prices are stable at Rs6,600 per carton, which in retail are being sold at Rs240 per dozen.

Mutton and beef prices remained stable as mutton is available at Rs2000 per kg, boneless beef at Rs1,200 per kg, and normal beef at Rs1,000 per kg.

Tea prices witnessed no changes as Lipton Yellow Label is available at Rs2200 per 900 gram pack and Islamabad Tea is available at Rs1800 per kg; turmeric powder is stable at Rs800 per kg and red chilli powder at Rs550 per kg.

The Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) prices are stable as the commodity is officially available at Rs234 per kg while in the market LPG is being sold at Rs290 per kg, which is Rs56 per kg higher than the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority’s (OGRA) set price of Rs234 per kg. The OGRA has set 15kg domestic cylinder LPG price at Rs3200, while in various parts of the country it is available at Rs4500-5000 per 15kg cylinder, reflecting an overcharging of Rs1300-1800 per cylinder.

The prices of the branded spices such as Shan, National, and others witnessed no changes as a pack of 39 grams spice is available at Rs130. The price of a cooked daal plate at a normal hotel is Rs250 and a cooked vegetable plate is Rs250.

Rice prices are stable in the wholesale market as the best quality basmati is available at Rs10000, which in retail is being sold at Rs300 per kg, normal quality Basmati at Rs9000 per 40kg bag, which in retail is being sold at Rs240 per kg, and broken Basmati price at Rs7,500, which in retail is being sold at Rs200 per kg.

Ghee-cooking oil prices witnessed an increase as B-grade ghee/oil price went up from Rs5200 to Rs5450 per carton of 16 packs in the wholesale market, which in retail is being sold in the range of Rs340-350 per pack, while best quality cooking oil-ghee brands such as Dalda ghee are available at Rs2450 per 5kg tin and cooking oil at Rs2480 per 5-litre bottle.

Pulses’ prices witnessed no changes as best quality maash is available at Rs530, gram pulse at Rs250 per kg, whole gram pulse at Rs320 per kg, various varieties of bean lentils are available in the range of Rs360-560 per kg, moong at Rs300 per kg, and masoor at Rs280 per kg.

The survey for the sixth consecutive week observed that the different cigarette companies have created an artificial shortage in the market and increased the prices of all the cigarette brands in the range of Rs20-50 per packet. According to traders, prior to federal budget, cigarette companies every year through this practice are making billions of rupees. According to traders, cigarette companies every year two months prior to budget create such a shortage. Moreover, soft drink manufacturers such as Coke, Pepsi and others have increased their prices by Rs40 per pack of six bottles or Rs6.6 per one and half litre bottle.

No changes in packed milk prices were recorded as small pack of Milk Pak is available at Rs75 per pack. Fresh milk price remained stable at Rs220 per kg and yoghurt price at Rs250 per kg.

Detergents’ and bathing soaps’ prices remained stable as Safeguard family size pack is available at Rs180, Lux at Rs130 per pack, and Ariel Surf at Rs670 per kg pack.

Overall, vegetables prices witnessed a declining trend. Ginger price remained stable at Rs3100 per 5kg in wholesale market, which in retail is being sold in the range of Rs650-700 per kg garlic price went down from Rs1400 to Rs1200 per 5kg in the wholesale market which in retail is being sold in the range of Rs250-330 against Rs350-470 per kg.

Potato prices went down from Rs275-400 to Rs250-350 per 5kg in the wholesale market, which in retail are being sold between Rs60-90 per kg against Rs65-100 per kg, tomato prices went up from Rs200-275 per 5kg to Rs300-450 per 5kg in the wholesale market, which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs75-125 per kg against Rs50-75 per kg, and onion prices went down from Rs300-500 to Rs250-350 per 5kg, which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs65-90 per kg against Rs65-100 per kg.

Capsicum price remained stable at Rs400 per 5kg in the wholesale market which in retail is being sold in the range of Rs100-120 per kg, various varieties of pumpkin are available in the range of Rs200-350 against Rs300-450 per 5kg in wholesale market, which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs60-90 per kg against Rs75-120 per kg; various types of tindas are available in the range of Rs250-450 against Rs300-550 per 5kg which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs70-110 per kg against Rs75-135 per kg; eggplant price went down from Rs450 to Rs225 per 5kg, which in retail are being sold at Rs60-70 against Rs110-120 per kg; cauliflower price went up from Rs500 to Rs700 per 5kg, which in retail is being sold in the range of Rs160-175 against Rs120-135 per kg, and cabbage price is stable at Rs150 per 5kg, which in retail is being sold at Rs40-45. Bitter gourd price went down from Rs475-500 to Rs300-350 per 5kg which in retail is being sold in the range of Rs75-85 per kg against Rs120-130 per kg, green chilli are available in the range of Rs100-150 per kg, lemon price went down from Rs900-1,000 to Rs300-400 per kg and cucumber price went up from Rs300 to Rs375 per 5kg, which in retail is being sold at Rs90-100 per kg against Rs75-80.

Radish price is stable at Rs150 per 5kg which in retail is being sold at Rs40-45 per kg; turnip price is stable at Rs250 per 5kg which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs60-75, peas price went down from Rs700-800 to Rs600-700 per 5kg which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs145-170 against Rs185-210 per kg, okra price went down from Rs450 to Rs400 per 5kg which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs95-110 per kg against Rs110-120 per kg and fresh bean price went down from Rs900 per 5kg to Rs700 which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs160-170 per kg against Rs210-230 per kg.

Fruit prices witnessed a mixed trend as Iranian Kala Killo apple price is stable at Rs300-350 white apples are available in the range of Rs110-180 per kg against Rs100-160 per kg. Bananas’ are available in the range of Rs75-210 per dozen against Rs70-190 per dozen; various varieties of melons are available in the range of Rs70-120 against Rs45-100 per kg various varieties of watermelons are available in the range of Rs35-60 per kg against Rs30-45 per kg. Various varieties of peaches are being sold in the range of Rs120-300 per kg against Rs100-200 per kg. Falsa is being sold at Rs250-270 per kg against R270-300 per kg, new arrival plumps in the range of Rs170-650 per kg, cherry at Rs325-350 per packet and lokaat at Rs100-200 per kg.

People from different segments of society while talking to this correspondent said that despite a significant reduction in the prices of vegetables and fruits, the retailers are not passing on the full benefit to the end consumers. People said that the retailers are always violating the official price list and sell all the items on higher prices.

They blamed that due to ineffective monitoring by commissioners, Deputy Commissioners (DCs), Assistant Commissioners (ACs), the special price control magistrates, and other relevant departments, the consumers were at the mercy of the vendors as they were free to charge their own prices of not only vegetables and fruits but of other items too. They said one vendor was selling tomatoes at Rs60 per kg while another at Rs70 per kg of same quality while the official price is Rs55 per kg, mutton on some shops was available at Rs2000 per kg and same quality of mutton was being sold at Rs2200 per kg at others, wheat flour was available at Rs1330 per 15kg bag on one shop and another shopkeeper was selling same quality of the commodity at Rs1550.

They urged the government to strictly enforce official price list daily and weekly and prepare it in consultation with the respective traders’ unions and punish the violators.

However, Business Recorder also observed a serious difference between the official prices of various items and market prices. It also observed retailers, vendors, and other sellers are not displaying official price list of household items at a prominent place and are not even providing on demand.

According to traders, over the past few years, continuous increase in fuel and utilities’ costs significantly contributed to increasing the prices. They attributed around 20 per cent increase in the prices of all the items to increase in gas and electricity bills. Traders are also forced to move up their margins to meet ever increasing expenditure from salaries to transportation costs and other miscellaneous expenses.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024