AIRLINK 81.10 Increased By ▲ 2.55 (3.25%)
BOP 4.82 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.05%)
CNERGY 4.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.68%)
DFML 37.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-3.33%)
DGKC 93.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.65 (-2.77%)
FCCL 23.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.32%)
FFBL 32.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.35%)
FFL 9.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.39%)
GGL 10.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.89%)
HASCOL 6.65 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.68%)
HBL 113.00 Increased By ▲ 3.50 (3.2%)
HUBC 145.70 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.48%)
HUMNL 10.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.77%)
KEL 4.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.33%)
KOSM 4.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.29%)
MLCF 38.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.92%)
OGDC 131.70 Increased By ▲ 2.45 (1.9%)
PAEL 24.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-3.79%)
PIBTL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.42%)
PPL 120.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.70 (-2.2%)
PRL 23.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.85%)
PTC 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-6.85%)
SEARL 59.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-2.01%)
SNGP 65.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.46%)
SSGC 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.63%)
TELE 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
TPLP 9.87 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
TRG 64.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.08%)
UNITY 26.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.33%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.76%)
BR100 8,052 Increased By 75.9 (0.95%)
BR30 25,581 Decreased By -21.4 (-0.08%)
KSE100 76,707 Increased By 498.6 (0.65%)
KSE30 24,698 Increased By 260.2 (1.06%)
Jun 16, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-06-16

Chicago corn falls

Reuters Published 16 Jun, 2024 02:40am

BEIJING: Chicago corn futures lost ground on Friday but were set for a second weekly climb underpinned by concerns over rising temperatures in the US and China, while soybeans and wheat also pared gains from the previous session.

The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was down 0.69% at $6.15-6/8 a bushel, as of 0140 GMT, hovering near its lowest since May 7. Wheat is set for a third consecutive weekly decline, down 2% for the week so far.

Corn fell 0.44% to $4.56-4/8 a bushel after rising to a two-week high in the previous session. Soybeans fell 0.32% to trade at $11.85-6/8 a bushel, after rising 1.04% in the previous session. Soybeans have risen 0.64% so far this week, the first weekly rise in three.

Wheat planting in Argentina jumped sharply in the last week thanks to dry weather in much of the South American country, the Buenos Aires Grains Exchange (BdeC) reported on Thursday.

The US soy processing pace increased in May from a seven-month low a month earlier, as some crush plants resumed operations after seasonal downtime for maintenance and repairs and as margins improved, analysts said ahead of a National Oilseed Processors Association (NOPA) monthly report on Monday.

The US Department of Agriculture confirmed private sales of 120,000 metric tons of US soybeans for delivery to “unknown” destinations in the 2023/24 marketing year.

South Korea’s Major Feedmill Group (MFG) purchased an estimated 60,000 metric tons of soymeal expected to be sourced from either South America or the United States in an international tender on Thursday, European traders said.

Searing temperatures and drought in parts of China, including the wheat producing regions of Henan and Shandong, are adversely impacting summer planting, the agriculture ministry said on Thursday. Traders are monitoring US forecasts as corn crops approach an important period for development in July amid worries about rising temperatures in the US farm belt.

Corn CBOT Chicago corn

Comments

200 characters

Chicago corn falls

Salaried class contributes Rs375bn to kitty, says FBR chief

‘E-Office to provide better public services, ensure transparency’

Senate panel puts off major budgetary proposal

FCA for May: Rs3.41/unit +ve adjustment sought

Sindh CM demands a new NFC award

WB approves $150m for Punjab education project

Senate panel endorses phase-wise ST on local infant nutrition, milks

SRB extends last date for e-filing of tax returns

Pak-Tajik SPA likely during PM’s visit

One of two Japanese climbers missing in Pakistan found dead

Read more stories