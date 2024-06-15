AIRLINK 81.10 Increased By ▲ 2.55 (3.25%)
BOP 4.82 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.05%)
CNERGY 4.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.68%)
DFML 37.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-3.33%)
DGKC 93.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.65 (-2.77%)
FCCL 23.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.32%)
FFBL 32.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.35%)
FFL 9.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.39%)
GGL 10.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.89%)
HASCOL 6.65 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.68%)
HBL 113.00 Increased By ▲ 3.50 (3.2%)
HUBC 145.70 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.48%)
HUMNL 10.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.77%)
KEL 4.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.33%)
KOSM 4.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.29%)
MLCF 38.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.92%)
OGDC 131.70 Increased By ▲ 2.45 (1.9%)
PAEL 24.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-3.79%)
PIBTL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.42%)
PPL 120.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.70 (-2.2%)
PRL 23.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.85%)
PTC 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-6.85%)
SEARL 59.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-2.01%)
SNGP 65.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.46%)
SSGC 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.63%)
TELE 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
TPLP 9.87 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
TRG 64.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.08%)
UNITY 26.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.33%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.76%)
BR100 8,052 Increased By 75.9 (0.95%)
BR30 25,581 Decreased By -21.4 (-0.08%)
KSE100 76,707 Increased By 498.6 (0.65%)
KSE30 24,698 Increased By 260.2 (1.06%)
Jun 15, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-06-15

Parties must prioritise progress, prosperity: President

Recorder Report Published 15 Jun, 2024 06:57am

ISLAMABAD: President Asif Ali Zardari emphasized that political parties must prioritise the country’s progress and prosperity by fulfilling their democratic and constitutional responsibility.

The President expressed these views while talking to Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, who called on him in Islamabad on Friday.

The President said we must only think about Pakistan and put aside personal differences. He stressed the need to take Pakistan forward and everyone has to play his role in this regard.

Speaking on the occasion, the interior minister said any challenge can be tackled through the power of unity and solidarity. Besides, matters of mutual interest and the country’s overall situation were discussed in the meeting.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

interior minister Constitution Political Parties Mohsin Naqvi President Asif Ali Zardari

Comments

200 characters

Parties must prioritise progress, prosperity: President

Petrol price slashed by Rs10.20 per litre

Rs3trn Sindh budget envisages Rs77bn new taxes

Industrial sector: PM announces major power tariff cut

Jul-Apr LSM sector posts 0.45pc growth YoY

Digitization: Centre asks provinces to provide tax data to Nadra

Rs300bn tagged for healthcare sector

Sindh earmarks Rs959bn for development expenditures

Rs8bn tagged for ‘Haari cards’

Detection bills period: Nepra rejects Discos’ proposal

China approves first ETFs tracking Saudi equities

Read more stories