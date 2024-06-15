Parties must prioritise progress, prosperity: President

ISLAMABAD: President Asif Ali Zardari emphasized that political parties must prioritise the country’s progress and prosperity by fulfilling their democratic and constitutional responsibility.

The President expressed these views while talking to Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, who called on him in Islamabad on Friday.

The President said we must only think about Pakistan and put aside personal differences. He stressed the need to take Pakistan forward and everyone has to play his role in this regard.

Speaking on the occasion, the interior minister said any challenge can be tackled through the power of unity and solidarity. Besides, matters of mutual interest and the country’s overall situation were discussed in the meeting.

