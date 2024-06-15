CJP says audio featuring PTI founder not leaked from SC

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa stated that the audio allegedly featuring PTI founder has not been leaked from the Supreme Court, and assured that he had thoroughly investigated the matter with the court staff.

He stated that at the oath taking ceremony of the Press Association of Supreme Court, held at the Supreme Court building here on Friday. Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhel, Justice Athar Minallah, Justice Naeem Afghan and Attorney General for Pakistan Mansoor Usman Awan were also present.

Justice Faez Chief shed light on the extensive nature of judicial reporting, acknowledging its challenging nature. He emphasised the importance of responsible judicial reporting, highlighting the challenges of accurately conveying complex legal matters. He encouraged journalists to conduct thorough research before reporting.

The CJP also discussed the Zulfikar Ali Bhutto revision case, stating that comments on it can be made after the verdict. He highlighted the extensive nature of judgments, mentioning that while the Lahore High Court’s judgment is on 627 paragraphs, the Supreme Court’s majority judgment consists of 963 paragraphs.

He remarked on the significant differences between the Lahore High Court’s judgment, consisting of 627 paragraphs, and the Supreme Court’s majority judgment, encompassing 963 paragraphs. However, he admitted to not having reviewed the judgment personally.

Justice Athar Minallah questioned the fuss over the alleged leak, stating that the hearing was open and therefore, there was nothing wrong with the audio being leaked.

Justice Jamal reiterated that the suggestions we put forward to the PTI founding chairman have led to positive developments, suggesting a hopeful path forward for resolving Pakistan’s political and economic challenges.

During the proceeding of federation’s Intra-Court Appeal against the SC judgment on amendments in National Accountability Ordinance, 1999, on June 6, the bench members have advised Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan to engage in dialogue with other political leaders to address the nation’s pressing issues.

Justice Mandokhel emphasised the urgency of political dialogue, stating, “Imran Khan, your words are concerning. The situation is dangerous, so sit down and solve it with fellow politicians. When there is a fire, you don’t see whether it is pure or impure; first put out the fire.”

Justice Athar Minallah also remarked on the importance of Imran Khan’s leadership, saying, “Unfortunately, you are in jail, but people have hopes from you.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024