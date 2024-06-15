AIRLINK 81.10 Increased By ▲ 2.55 (3.25%)
Pakistan Print 2024-06-15

SAU, FAO sign agreement for modern agri practices

Recorder Report Published 15 Jun, 2024 06:57am

HYDERABAD: A Letter of Agreement (LOA) was signed between Sindh Agriculture University, Tandojam, and the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) to train farmers in 22 fields across various union councils in three districts of Sindh. The focus of the training will be on modern agricultural techniques, marketing, and seed production.

Dr. Ghulam Murtaza Jamro, the focal person from Sindh Agriculture University, and Ms. Florence from FAO signed the LOA for the project titled "Transforming Indus Basin with Climate Resilience Agriculture and Water Management. “The project aims to establish adaptive demonstration plots to test and validate Climate Resilient Agriculture (CRA) practices according to the targeted cropping system of agro-ecological zones. This initiative will enhance the capacity of farmer beneficiaries and raise awareness in the three targeted districts: Sanghar, Badin, and Umerkot of Sindh province. The signing took place in the presence of Vice Chancellor Dr. Fateh Marri.

According to the LOA, experts from Sindh Agriculture University will educate farmers on sustainable agriculture, land preparation, intercropping, irrigation, the impact of climate change, marketing, and pure seed production techniques. The university will also be responsible for providing access to modern technology at the grassroots level, organizing agricultural street theater, field days, and other communication-related programs.

During the signing ceremony, Vice Chancellor Dr. Fateh Marri stated that Sindh Agriculture University is at the forefront not only in agricultural education and research but also in extension services. This project aims to assist small-scale farmers by demonstrating techniques on their fields to achieve better yields at lower costs.

Dr. Ghulam Murtaza Jamro mentioned that experts from FAO and Sindh Agriculture University are establishing demonstration plots for sugarcane, Vegetables and sunflower in Badin, cotton and wheat in Sanghar, and wheat and cotton in Umerkot. These initiatives are part of their technology transfer efforts, conducted through the expertise of their staff and students.

Pro Vice Chancellor Dr. Jan Muhammad Marri, Registrar Ghulam Mohiuddin Qureshi, Dr. Syed Zia-ul-Hasan Shah, and others were also present at the event.

