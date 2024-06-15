Pakistan Food Festival inaugurated at Chengdu

CHENGDU: The Pakistan Food Festival was inaugurated Friday at the prestigious Shangri-La Hotel in Chengdu, celebrating the rich culinary heritage and diverse flavours of Pakistan.

The event saw the participation of several distinguished guests and officials, including Director General Zhang Tao of the Sichuan Foreign Affairs Office, Director General Jiang Bin of the Chengdu Foreign Affairs Office, Vice President Tang Jilan of the Sichuan People's Association of Friendship with Foreign Countries, Vice President Wang Guangjun of the China Council for Promotion of Investment and Trade - Sichuan Branch, Mr. Song Junwu, Deputy Director General of the Sichuan Provincial People's Department of Culture and Tourism, Mr. He Di, Director of the Office of International and Overseas Chinese Affairs Committee of the Sichuan Provincial People's Congress, and Mr. Thomas Gou, Assistant General Manager of Shangri-La Hotel.

Speaking on the occasion, Ambassador of Pakistan Khalil Hashmi highlighted the importance of culinary diplomacy in fostering cultural exchanges and deepening the bonds between Pakistan and China. He shared that the inspiration for the festival came during his first visit to Sichuan in January, where he was deeply moved by the warmth and hospitality of the people and their profound appreciation for cultural exchanges.

The festival was envisioned as a culinary bridge connecting the vibrant cultures of Pakistan and China through the universal language of food. The Ambassador emphasized the complementarities between Pakistani and Sichuanese cuisines, both known for their bold flavours and generous use of spices. He underscored that the Pakistan Food Festival is a testament to the deep-rooted friendship and mutual respect between Pakistan and China, and the commitment to strengthening cultural and people-to-people exchanges.

Running for two weeks, the festival offers guests the opportunity to savour a wide array of traditional Pakistani dishes, carefully crafted by expert team that traveled from Pakistan, using the finest ingredients and traditional cooking techniques.

