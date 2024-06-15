Gold prices gain

KARACHI: Gold prices on Friday gained some value on the local market but silver stood firm, traders said. Gold prices grew by Rs800 and Rs686 to reach Rs241500 per tola and Rs207047 per 10 grams, respectively.
Copyright Business Recorder, 2024
|Currency
|Rate
|
USD PKR Interbank Selling / Jun 14
|
278.71
|
USD PKR Interbank Buying / Jun 14
|
278.51
|
USD to Japanese Yen / Jun 14
|
157.40
|
USD to Swiss Franc / Jun 14
|
0.89
|
Pound Sterling to USD / Jun 14
|
1.28
|
Euro to USD / Jun 14
|
1.07
|Stock
|Volume
|
S&P 500 / Jun 14
|
5,431.60
|
India Sensex / Jun 14
|
76,992.77
|
Tokyo Nikkei / Jun 14
|
38,814.56
|
Nasdaq / Jun 14
|
17,688.88
|
Hang Seng / Jun 14
|
17,941.78
|
FTSE 100 / Jun 14
|
8,146.86
|
Dow Jones / Jun 14
|
38,589.16
|
Germany DAX 30 / Jun 14
|
18,002.02
|Item
|Value
|
Crude Oil USD/Barrel / Jun 14
|
78.45
|
Karachi Cotton PKR/37.32 KG / Jun 14
|
19,935
|
Gold 10 Grams PKR / Jun 14
|
207,047
|
Gold Spot USD/Ounce / Jun 14
|
2,333.04
|
Cotton US¢/pound / Jun 14
|
72.14
|
Petrol/Litre / Jun 15
|
258.16
|Stock
|Price
|
786 Invest Ltd / Jun 15
786 Investments Limited(786)
|
5
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
AL-Abbas Sugar / Jun 15
Al-Abbas Sugar Mills Limited(AABS)
|
585
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Agro Allianz / Jun 15
Agro Allianz Limited(AAL)
|
16
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
AL-Abid Silk / Jun 15
Al-Abid Silk Mills Limited(AASM)
|
3.49
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Ali Asghar / Jun 15
Ali Asghar Textile Mills Limited(AATM)
|
2.07
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Allied Bank / Jun 15
Allied Bank Limited(ABL)
|
87.10
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Abbott Lab. / Jun 15
Abbott Laboratories (Pakistan) Limited(ABOT)
|
499.34
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Abson Ind. / Jun 15
Abson Industries Limited(ABSON)
|
2.50
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Alfalah ETF. / Jun 15
Alfalah Consumer Index ETF.(ACIETF)
|
9.84
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|Stock
|Volume
|
P.I.A.C.(A) / Jun 15
Pakistan International Airlines Corp(PIAA)
|
47,200,500
▲ 0.00
|
Cnergyico PK / Jun 15
Cnergyico PK Limited(CNERGY)
|
29,719,327
▲ 0.00
|
Pak Petroleum / Jun 15
Pakistan Petroleum Limited(PPL)
|
21,170,581
▲ 0.00
|
Pak Refinery / Jun 15
Pakistan Refinery Limited(PRL)
|
16,965,134
▲ 0.00
|
The Searle Co. / Jun 15
The Searle Company Limited(SEARL)
|
15,793,227
▲ 0.00
|
P.T.C.L. / Jun 15
Pakistan Telecommunication Company Ltd(PTC)
|
15,054,641
▲ 0.00
|
K-Electric Ltd. / Jun 15
K-Electric Limited(KEL)
|
14,145,556
▲ 0.00
|
WorldCall Telecom / Jun 15
Worldcall Telecom Limited(WTL)
|
13,158,668
▲ 0.00
|
Telecard Limited / Jun 15
Telecard Limited(TELE)
|
12,358,668
▲ 0.00
