AIRLINK 81.10 Increased By ▲ 2.55 (3.25%)
BOP 4.82 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.05%)
CNERGY 4.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.68%)
DFML 37.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-3.33%)
DGKC 93.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.65 (-2.77%)
FCCL 23.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.32%)
FFBL 32.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.35%)
FFL 9.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.39%)
GGL 10.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.89%)
HASCOL 6.65 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.68%)
HBL 113.00 Increased By ▲ 3.50 (3.2%)
HUBC 145.70 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.48%)
HUMNL 10.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.77%)
KEL 4.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.33%)
KOSM 4.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.29%)
MLCF 38.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.92%)
OGDC 131.70 Increased By ▲ 2.45 (1.9%)
PAEL 24.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-3.79%)
PIBTL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.42%)
PPL 120.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.70 (-2.2%)
PRL 23.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.85%)
PTC 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-6.85%)
SEARL 59.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-2.01%)
SNGP 65.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.46%)
SSGC 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.63%)
TELE 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
TPLP 9.87 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
TRG 64.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.08%)
UNITY 26.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.33%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.76%)
BR100 8,052 Increased By 75.9 (0.95%)
BR30 25,581 Decreased By -21.4 (-0.08%)
KSE100 76,707 Increased By 498.6 (0.65%)
KSE30 24,698 Increased By 260.2 (1.06%)
Jun 15, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Opinion Print 2024-06-15

Are pitches to blame?

Zia Ul Islam Zuberi Published June 15, 2024 Updated June 15, 2024 07:23am

The most popular slogan during the recent India-Pakistan match in the T20 World Cup was “The biggest blockbuster of any game in the world”. Truly, this is a statement based on facts. No other sport in the world has the number of audience, the passion and emotions that run in a cricket match between India and Pakistan.

The sport itself transcends all boundaries of age, sex, nationalities, classes, race and religions. The top most in this category of games is a match between India and Pakistan and it is a big icing on the cake if such an encounter takes place during a T20 World Cup.

When in any World Cup the team schedules are announced the young and old are not bothered about any other match but focused on when the competition will offer that adrenaline pumping opportunity to cheer the side they favour in an India-Pakistan contest.

It is truly amazing how this phenomenon affects the entire family from grandmother to grand-daughters and of course the grand-sons and everyone else in the family. Cricket watching parties are organized and there is plenty of food to go along with the excitement.

The food delivery people have a whopping day and while millions are spent by cricket enthusiasts at the venue the spent by those watching at home is also quite phenomenal.

There is this famous saying “You win some and you lose some”. No one knows this sentiment better than Pakistani fans who through the years have been on this see-saw ride devouring the ecstasy of victories and sustaining the pain of defeats. I do not remember any competition in which I could sit and watch an India-Pakistan encounter with any amount of certainty that our side will win.

Truly, this can be said about any sport as results are usually determined on the day of the competition only. In some matches in any sports a player can have a moment of brilliance and turn the tables on the competition. In cricket this happens frequently.

A stunning catch, a flow of runs from someone’s bat or a bowler suddenly becoming unplayable. This brings me to the recent encounter between India and Pakistan in the T20 World Cup in which Pakistan much to the disappointment of its fans lost and this defeat like many others is now being discussed threadbare.

The focus of much of the debate is on the performance of teams and of course their management. Questions are being asked about the late joining of the coach and selection of players, etc., as far as Pakistan is concerned. Actually, if you look at the entire scenario you will soon realise that it is not just Pakistan that faced an uphill task but several other teams ended up with surprises that they had not prepared for or anticipated.

All this because the selection of venue for matches in the USA was delayed and finalized at the last moment.

While the ICC had been looking for the right venue for the World Cup in 2021, it was only in September 2023 that the Nassau County venue, located in Eisenhower Park in Long Island, was finalized. Because of the tight schedule the ICC decided on drop-in pitches as a turnkey solution. Ten drop-in pitches - four for the main ground and six for the practice facility in Cantiague Park, a few miles from the main venue - were used.

The original pitches were prepared in Adelaide, Australia, which also oversees the preparation of the drop-in pitches at Adelaide Oval. The pitches were shipped in December 2023 to Florida because it is sunnier and warmer there compared to New York. The pitches were then moved to New York at the end of April before being fixed in the main square and practice venue in early May.

Wow what a journey and a new experiment for the World Cup. Now these pitches are playing tricks on the participants of the much heralded T20 World Cup. As you must have noticed the toss-winning captains with the exception of the South African captain have opted to bowl first as they have no idea how the pitch will behave.

For a T20 match the scores are really pathetic and provide no entertainment for the audience. While teams are juggling their members and trying various combinations these pitches have the last laugh on us. Whatever happens and whoever wins these pitches will be long remembered.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Zia Ul Islam Zuberi

The writer is a well-known columnist

Pakistan vs India ICC T20 World Cup 2024 T20 World Cup 2024 India Pakistan match

Comments

200 characters

Are pitches to blame?

Petrol price slashed by Rs10.20 per litre

Rs3trn Sindh budget envisages Rs77bn new taxes

Industrial sector: PM announces major power tariff cut

Jul-Apr LSM sector posts 0.45pc growth YoY

Digitization: Centre asks provinces to provide tax data to Nadra

Rs300bn tagged for healthcare sector

Sindh earmarks Rs959bn for development expenditures

Rs8bn tagged for ‘Haari cards’

Detection bills period: Nepra rejects Discos’ proposal

China approves first ETFs tracking Saudi equities

Read more stories