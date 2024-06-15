WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).
June 14, 2024
Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit
Currency 13-Jun-24 12-Jun-24 11-Jun-24 10-Jun-24
Chinese yuan 0.104327 0.104425 0.104479
Euro 0.815883 0.815412 0.813243 0.815302
Japanese yen 0.004825 0.004819 0.00482 0.00483
U.K. pound 0.966553 0.96664 0.965811 0.962391
U.S. dollar 0.756568 0.757466 0.757915 0.757997
Algerian dinar 0.005621 0.005624 0.005632 0.005632
Australian dollar 0.502512 0.501518 0.500375
Botswana pula 0.055608 0.055371 0.055252 0.055031
Brazilian real 0.140571 0.141616 0.141259
Brunei dollar 0.560836 0.559925 0.560091 0.559903
Canadian dollar 0.552895 0.55053 0.55067
Chilean peso 0.000827 0.00082 0.000821 0.000827
Czech koruna 0.033035 0.033019 0.032921 0.033099
Danish krone 0.109378 0.109321 0.109037 0.109302
Indian rupee 0.009056 0.009064 0.009076 0.009079
Israeli New Shekel 0.203652 0.203576 0.202025
Korean won 0.000549 0.00055 0.00055 0.000555
Kuwaiti dinar 2.46962 2.47094 2.4724 2.47267
Malaysian ringgit 0.160698 0.160548 0.160456 0.160712
Mauritian rupee 0.016262 0.016127 0.016174 0.016174
Mexican peso 0.040327 0.041089 0.04123
New Zealand dollar 0.467029 0.465463 0.463882 0.462833
Norwegian krone
Omani rial 1.97 1.97117 1.97138
Peruvian sol 0.201133 0.20056 0.201327
Philippine peso 0.012897 0.012949
Polish zloty 0.188581 0.187761 0.187403 0.188749
Qatari riyal 0.207848 0.208095 0.208218 0.208241
Russian ruble 0.008577 0.008514 0.008517
Saudi Arabian riyal 0.201751 0.201991 0.202111 0.202133
Singapore dollar 0.560836 0.559925 0.560091 0.559903
South African rand 0.041083 0.04083 0.040585 0.040359
Swedish krona 0.072581 0.072309 0.071941
Swiss franc 0.844101 0.845481 0.844944 0.845413
Thai baht 0.020623 0.020618 0.020547
Trinidadian dollar 0.111798 0.112021 0.112269
U.A.E. dirham 0.206254 0.206376 0.206398
Uruguayan peso 0.019334 0.01939 0.019345a
NOTES
(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.
The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.
(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.
