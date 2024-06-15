WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== June 14, 2024 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 13-Jun-24 12-Jun-24 11-Jun-24 10-Jun-24 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.104327 0.104425 0.104479 Euro 0.815883 0.815412 0.813243 0.815302 Japanese yen 0.004825 0.004819 0.00482 0.00483 U.K. pound 0.966553 0.96664 0.965811 0.962391 U.S. dollar 0.756568 0.757466 0.757915 0.757997 Algerian dinar 0.005621 0.005624 0.005632 0.005632 Australian dollar 0.502512 0.501518 0.500375 Botswana pula 0.055608 0.055371 0.055252 0.055031 Brazilian real 0.140571 0.141616 0.141259 Brunei dollar 0.560836 0.559925 0.560091 0.559903 Canadian dollar 0.552895 0.55053 0.55067 Chilean peso 0.000827 0.00082 0.000821 0.000827 Czech koruna 0.033035 0.033019 0.032921 0.033099 Danish krone 0.109378 0.109321 0.109037 0.109302 Indian rupee 0.009056 0.009064 0.009076 0.009079 Israeli New Shekel 0.203652 0.203576 0.202025 Korean won 0.000549 0.00055 0.00055 0.000555 Kuwaiti dinar 2.46962 2.47094 2.4724 2.47267 Malaysian ringgit 0.160698 0.160548 0.160456 0.160712 Mauritian rupee 0.016262 0.016127 0.016174 0.016174 Mexican peso 0.040327 0.041089 0.04123 New Zealand dollar 0.467029 0.465463 0.463882 0.462833 Norwegian krone Omani rial 1.97 1.97117 1.97138 Peruvian sol 0.201133 0.20056 0.201327 Philippine peso 0.012897 0.012949 Polish zloty 0.188581 0.187761 0.187403 0.188749 Qatari riyal 0.207848 0.208095 0.208218 0.208241 Russian ruble 0.008577 0.008514 0.008517 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.201751 0.201991 0.202111 0.202133 Singapore dollar 0.560836 0.559925 0.560091 0.559903 South African rand 0.041083 0.04083 0.040585 0.040359 Swedish krona 0.072581 0.072309 0.071941 Swiss franc 0.844101 0.845481 0.844944 0.845413 Thai baht 0.020623 0.020618 0.020547 Trinidadian dollar 0.111798 0.112021 0.112269 U.A.E. dirham 0.206254 0.206376 0.206398 Uruguayan peso 0.019334 0.01939 0.019345a ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

