KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on Thursday (June 13, 2024).

========================================================================= CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING ========================================================================= USD $ 277.66 280.25 JPY 1.73 1.77 EURO 296.24 299.08 AED 74.84 75.56 GBP 350.51 353.92 SAR 72.80 73.51 INTERBANK 278.50 278.70 =========================================================================

