KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on Thursday (June 13, 2024).
=========================================================================
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
=========================================================================
USD $ 277.66 280.25 JPY 1.73 1.77
EURO 296.24 299.08 AED 74.84 75.56
GBP 350.51 353.92 SAR 72.80 73.51
INTERBANK 278.50 278.70
=========================================================================
