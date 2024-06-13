AIRLINK 78.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.05%)
BOP 4.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (3.23%)
CNERGY 4.18 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (3.72%)
DFML 38.40 Increased By ▲ 1.92 (5.26%)
DGKC 93.71 Increased By ▲ 5.46 (6.19%)
FCCL 23.71 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (6.37%)
FFBL 32.77 Increased By ▲ 2.62 (8.69%)
FFL 9.34 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.74%)
GGL 10.12 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.02%)
HASCOL 6.26 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.45%)
HBL 108.55 Increased By ▲ 3.55 (3.38%)
HUBC 142.75 Increased By ▲ 5.25 (3.82%)
HUMNL 10.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.41%)
KEL 4.70 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.29%)
KOSM 4.24 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (6%)
MLCF 38.75 Increased By ▲ 1.62 (4.36%)
OGDC 129.25 Increased By ▲ 10.06 (8.44%)
PAEL 25.20 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (5.09%)
PIBTL 6.27 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.29%)
PPL 121.35 Increased By ▲ 7.30 (6.4%)
PRL 24.15 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (4.23%)
PTC 13.01 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (6.64%)
SEARL 61.50 Increased By ▲ 2.45 (4.15%)
SNGP 64.20 Increased By ▲ 2.22 (3.58%)
SSGC 9.81 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.51%)
TELE 7.88 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.74%)
TPLP 9.79 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (3.27%)
TRG 64.61 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (1.4%)
UNITY 27.00 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.56%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.31%)
BR100 7,928 Increased By 350 (4.62%)
BR30 25,378 Increased By 1159.5 (4.79%)
KSE100 75,695 Increased By 2897.3 (3.98%)
KSE30 24,278 Increased By 1064.3 (4.58%)
Hong Kong stocks advance in opening business

AFP Published 13 Jun, 2024 11:57am

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks opened sharply higher Thursday, tracking another record-breaking day on Wall Street, after data showed US inflation eased further in May, and despite the Federal Reserve lowering its projection for interest rate cuts this year.

The Hang Seng Index climbed 0.93 percent, or 166.29 points, to 18,104.13.

Hong Kong stocks open lower ahead of US releases

The Shanghai Composite Index was flat, inching up 0.62 points, to 3,083.09, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange edged up 0.10 percent, or 1.77 points, to 1,695.67.

