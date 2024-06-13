Fiscal deficit target of 6.9pc of GDP set

ISLAMABAD: The government has budgeted overall fiscal deficit at an unsustainable 6.9 percent of GDP for 2024-25 against the revised -7.4 percent for 2023-24 which was higher by 0.9 percent than the actual budgeted -6.5 percent.

In total terms the federal budget deficit is projected at Rs 8500 billion for 2024-25 against Rs 7506 billion budgeted for 2023-24 revised upwards to Rs 8388 billion.

The primary deficit is budgeted at 2 percent as percentage of GDP for 2024-25 against the International Monetary Fund (IMF) projection of 0.4 percent as noted in the second ad final review of the Stand By Arrangement dated May 2024.

In total terms the primary deficit is projected at Rs 2492 billion for 2024-25 against Rs 397 billion for 2023-24 which was later revised to Rs 402 billion.

Provincial surplus is budgeted at Rs 1217 billion for 2024-25 against Rs 600 billion for 2023-24 which was later revised to Rs 539 billion.

