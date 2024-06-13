Markets Print 2024-06-13
Open market rates of foreign currencies
KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on Wednesday (June 12, 2024).
=========================================================================
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
=========================================================================
USD $ 277.48 280.12 AED 74.99 75.73
EURO 295.03 297.90 SAR 72.90 73.61
GBP 350.11 353.56 INTERBANK 278.50 278.65
JPY 1.73 1.77
=========================================================================
