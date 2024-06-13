Markets Print 2024-06-13
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (June 12, 2024).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 72,797.43
High: 73,169
Low: 72,464.24
Net Change: 207.94
Volume (000): 106,573
Value (000): 5,805,060
Makt Cap (000) 2,287,280,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 16,868.09
NET CH (-) 14.00
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 7,464.55
NET CH (+) 27.48
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 19,222.26
NET CH (-) 56.59
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 17,401.59
NET CH (+) 87.55
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 6,215.37
NET CH (+) 59.48
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,965.55
NET CH (+) 71.22
------------------------------------
As on: 12- JUNE -2024
====================================
