KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (June 12, 2024).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 72,797.43 High: 73,169 Low: 72,464.24 Net Change: 207.94 Volume (000): 106,573 Value (000): 5,805,060 Makt Cap (000) 2,287,280,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 16,868.09 NET CH (-) 14.00 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 7,464.55 NET CH (+) 27.48 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 19,222.26 NET CH (-) 56.59 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 17,401.59 NET CH (+) 87.55 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 6,215.37 NET CH (+) 59.48 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,965.55 NET CH (+) 71.22 ------------------------------------ As on: 12- JUNE -2024 ====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com.

For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024