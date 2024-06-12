AIRLINK 78.61 Increased By ▲ 5.08 (6.91%)
Malaysia keeps July crude palm oil export duty at 8%

Published 12 Jun, 2024
KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia has maintained its July export tax for crude palm oil at 8% and lowered its reference price, a circular on the Malaysian Palm Oil Board website showed on Wednesday.

The world’s second-largest palm exporter calculated a reference price of 3,839.63 ringgit ($814.34) per metric ton for July. June’s reference price was 3,956.06 ringgit a ton.

Palm oil ticks up on lower rapeseed projections

The export tax structure starts at 3% for crude palm oil in a 2,250 to 2,400 ringgit-per-ton range.

The maximum tax rate is set at 8% when prices exceed 3,450 ringgit a ton.

