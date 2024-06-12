Markets Print 2024-06-12
Open market rates of foreign currencies
KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on...
KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on Tuesday (June 11, 2024).
=========================================================================
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
=========================================================================
USD $ 277.63 280.33 AED 75.13 75.87
EURO 296.40 299.30 SAR 73.08 73.80
GBP 350.64 354.09 INTERBANK 278.30 278.55
JPY 1.73 1.78
=========================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2024
Comments