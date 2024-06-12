KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (June 11, 2024).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 72,589.49 High: 73,866.45 Low: 72,476.05 Net Change: 663.07 Volume (000): 142,283 Value (000): 6,805,192 Makt Cap (000) 2,280,747,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 16,882.09 NET CH (-) 253.96 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 7,437.07 NET CH (-) 136.59 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 19,278.85 NET CH (-) 136.16 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 17,314.04 NET CH (-) 88.61 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 6,155.89 NET CH (-) 96.73 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,894.33 NET CH (-) 115.42 ------------------------------------ As on: 11- JUNE -2024 ====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com.

For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024