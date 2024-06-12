Markets Print 2024-06-12
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (June 11, 2024). ==================================== BR...
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (June 11, 2024).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 72,589.49
High: 73,866.45
Low: 72,476.05
Net Change: 663.07
Volume (000): 142,283
Value (000): 6,805,192
Makt Cap (000) 2,280,747,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 16,882.09
NET CH (-) 253.96
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 7,437.07
NET CH (-) 136.59
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 19,278.85
NET CH (-) 136.16
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 17,314.04
NET CH (-) 88.61
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 6,155.89
NET CH (-) 96.73
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,894.33
NET CH (-) 115.42
------------------------------------
As on: 11- JUNE -2024
====================================
