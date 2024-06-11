AIRLINK 73.53 Decreased By ▼ -2.17 (-2.87%)
BOP 4.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.06%)
CNERGY 4.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.2%)
DFML 36.09 Decreased By ▼ -3.33 (-8.45%)
DGKC 86.55 Decreased By ▼ -2.05 (-2.31%)
FCCL 21.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-2.74%)
FFBL 30.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.28%)
FFL 9.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.43%)
GGL 9.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.6%)
HASCOL 6.25 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.31%)
HBL 105.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.23%)
HUBC 137.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-0.57%)
HUMNL 10.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.02%)
KOSM 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-5.9%)
MLCF 36.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-3.32%)
OGDC 119.40 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-1.65%)
PAEL 23.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.76%)
PIBTL 6.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.1%)
PPL 112.50 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.13%)
PRL 22.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-2.65%)
PTC 11.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-5.25%)
SEARL 58.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.51%)
SNGP 61.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.71%)
SSGC 9.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.93%)
TELE 7.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.45%)
TPLP 9.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.65%)
TRG 63.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-1.7%)
UNITY 26.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.44%)
BR100 7,566 Decreased By -60.2 (-0.79%)
BR30 24,087 Decreased By -272.5 (-1.12%)
KSE100 72,589 Decreased By -663.1 (-0.91%)
KSE30 23,137 Decreased By -263.6 (-1.13%)
Jun 11, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

US to give $404mn in new aid for Palestinians: Blinken

AFP Published 11 Jun, 2024 06:45pm

SWEIMEH: Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday announced $404 million in new US assistance for the Palestinians, as he urged other countries including US critics also to give money to address Gaza’s humanitarian crisis.

The aid, announced at an emergency aid conference in Jordan, brings the total US contribution to Palestinians – in Gaza, the West Bank and the region – to $674 million since war broke out in October, according to the State Department.

But Blinken noted that a UN appeal for the Palestinians was only one-third funded, with a shortfall of some $2.3 billion.

Hamas accepts UN ceasefire resolution, ready to negotiate over details, official says

“Some have expressed great concern over the suffering of the Palestinian people in Gaza, including countries with the capacity to give a lot, have provided very little or nothing at all,” Blinken told an emergency aid conference in Jordan, in a likely reference to US adversaries China and Russia.

“It is time for everyone – everyone – to step up. And for those who have already given and given generously, give more,” he said.

Blinken did not specify how the United States would deliver the assistance but Washington – the largest donor to the Palestinians – has focused on the World Food Programme and private aid groups.

The US Congress has banned further contributions to the main provider of assistance on the ground – UNRWA, the UN agency for Palestinian refugees.

Israel, long critical of UNRWA, alleged in January that a number of the agency’s employees may have participated in the October 7 attack. The agency fired the employees and promised to investigate.

Israel Gaza Antony Blinken Israeli forces Gaza ceasefire Israel Hamas conflict Gaza city of Rafah

Comments

200 characters

US to give $404mn in new aid for Palestinians: Blinken

Rupee sees marginal decline against US dollar

World Bank approves $1bn financing for Dasu Hydropower Project

High-powered delegation from China to soon visit Pakistan: PM Shehbaz

India wants to resolve issue of ‘years-old cross-border terrorism’ with Pakistan: FM Jaishankar

In meeting with UN chief, Dar calls for immediate ceasefire in Gaza

Oil steady as investors hold for Fed meet, inflation data

11 terrorists killed in Lakki Marwat IBO: ISPR

T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan opt to bowl against Canada

Dr Shamshad appointed chairperson of PSX board

Pakistan imposes one document regime at Chaman border

Read more stories