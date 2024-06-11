AIRLINK 73.53 Decreased By ▼ -2.17 (-2.87%)
Jun 11, 2024
Pakistan

SC orders closure of Monal, other restaurants on Margalla Hills

  • Summons Capital Development Authority chairman
BR Web Desk Published 11 Jun, 2024 05:03pm

The Supreme Court (SC) ordered on Tuesday the closure of all the restaurants in the Margalla Hills National Park including Monal Restaurant in Islamabad, Aaj News reported.

A three-member bench headed by Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa, heard the petitions filed by Monal Restaurant.

During the hearing today, the court rejected the CDA’s report which detailed all structures within the park. The SC summoned the Capital Development Authority (CDA) chairman on an immediate basis.

SC suspends IHC’s order of sealing Monal Restaurant

The bench directed that all restaurants in the national park must be removed within three months.

The apex court also sought details of the other restaurants established in the national park.

Islamabad Supreme Court of Pakistan monal restuarant

