AIRLINK 74.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.65%)
BOP 4.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.69%)
CNERGY 4.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.95%)
DFML 37.89 Decreased By ▼ -1.53 (-3.88%)
DGKC 88.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.25%)
FCCL 22.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.33%)
FFBL 29.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.97%)
FFL 9.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
GGL 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.2%)
HASCOL 6.21 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.64%)
HBL 105.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
HUBC 137.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.46%)
HUMNL 10.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.26%)
KEL 4.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.94%)
KOSM 4.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-5.66%)
MLCF 37.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.11%)
OGDC 119.29 Decreased By ▼ -2.11 (-1.74%)
PAEL 24.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.11%)
PIBTL 6.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.65%)
PPL 110.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-1.65%)
PRL 23.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.66%)
PTC 12.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.39%)
SEARL 57.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.47%)
SNGP 61.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.42%)
SSGC 9.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.35%)
TELE 7.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.77%)
TPLP 9.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.02%)
TRG 62.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-2.01%)
UNITY 26.84 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.15%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.22%)
BR100 7,566 Decreased By -60.2 (-0.79%)
BR30 24,092 Decreased By -267.7 (-1.1%)
KSE100 72,755 Decreased By -497.8 (-0.68%)
KSE30 23,197 Decreased By -203.3 (-0.87%)
Jun 11, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold edges lower as traders eye US inflation data, Fed meeting June

Reuters Published 11 Jun, 2024 10:36am

Gold inched lower on Tuesday as investors awaited US inflation data and the Federal Reserve’s policy announcement later in the week, after a stronger-than-expected payrolls report on Friday.

Gold unchanged at Rs239,400 per tola in Pakistan

Fundamentals

  • Spot gold was down 0.2% at $2,306.38 per ounce, as of 0109 GMT. US gold futures fell 0.2% to $2,323.00.

  • Bullion fell 3.5%, or about $83, on Friday in its biggest drop since November 2020 after the US jobs data and reports that China’s central bank was holding off gold purchases.

  • The May consumer price index (CPI) inflation report due Wednesday will be the next major data point to drive Fed expectations.

  • Fed policymakers will update their economic and interest rate projections when they conclude their two-day meeting on Wednesday.

  • A New York Fed survey showed that the US public’s outlook on the future path of inflation was mixed in May.

  • Updated economic projections from Fed officials this week are expected to show fewer interest rate cuts than policymakers anticipated three months ago.

  • Lower interest rates reduce the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.

  • China, the biggest official sector buyer of gold, is expected to resume its bullion shopping spree once prices ease from the record highs hit in May, as the fundamental case for the metal remains, industry players said at a conference this week.

  • Vietnam is expected to allow companies to import gold for the first time in over a decade, as it aims to bridge the widening gap between local prices and international benchmarks, an industry official told Reuters.

  • Spot silver fell 0.7% to $29.56 per ounce, platinum was down 0.1% at $966.85 and palladium lost 0.1% to $903.25.

Gold Bullion rates Spot gold US gold LME gold

Comments

200 characters

Gold edges lower as traders eye US inflation data, Fed meeting June

Intra-day update: rupee remains largely stable against US dollar

GST rate to stay unchanged at 18pc

BSP faces delay amid pending IMF agreement

Expert and industry views on rate cut

O/N reverse repo rate will be 21.5pc

Finally, policy rate cut 150bps to 20.5pc

PSMA allowed, albeit conditionally, export of sugar

Solar PV panels: Duties on plant, machinery and raw material to go away

July-March economic survey envisages 3.5pc growth

Exporters reject ‘final, normal tax regimes’

Read more stories