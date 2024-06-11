KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (June 10, 2024).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 73,252.56 High: 73,915.45 Low: 72,981.35 Net Change: 501.46 Volume (000): 89,516 Value (000): 5,676,080 Makt Cap (000) 2,301,577,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 17,136.05 NET CH (+) 51.74 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 7,573.66 NET CH (-) 43.53 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 19,415.01 NET CH (-) 158.69 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 17,402.65 NET CH (-) 260.77 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 6,252.62 NET CH (-) 76.76 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,009.75 NET CH (-) 2.05 ------------------------------------ As on: 10- JUNE -2024 ====================================

