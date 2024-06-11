Markets Print 2024-06-11
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (June 10, 2024).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 73,252.56
High: 73,915.45
Low: 72,981.35
Net Change: 501.46
Volume (000): 89,516
Value (000): 5,676,080
Makt Cap (000) 2,301,577,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 17,136.05
NET CH (+) 51.74
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 7,573.66
NET CH (-) 43.53
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 19,415.01
NET CH (-) 158.69
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 17,402.65
NET CH (-) 260.77
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 6,252.62
NET CH (-) 76.76
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,009.75
NET CH (-) 2.05
------------------------------------
As on: 10- JUNE -2024
====================================
