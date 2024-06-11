Jun 11, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (June 10, 2024).

====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
             BRINDEX100             
====================================
Day Close:                 73,252.56
High:                      73,915.45
Low:                       72,981.35
Net Change:                   501.46
Volume (000):                 89,516
Value (000):               5,676,080
Makt Cap (000)         2,301,577,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 17,136.05
NET CH                     (+) 51.74
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  7,573.66
NET CH                     (-) 43.53
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 19,415.01
NET CH                    (-) 158.69
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 17,402.65
NET CH                    (-) 260.77
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  6,252.62
NET CH                     (-) 76.76
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  4,009.75
NET CH                      (-) 2.05
------------------------------------
As on:                10- JUNE -2024
====================================

