Jun 10, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indonesia sees rice output down in June, July compared to last year

Reuters Published 10 Jun, 2024 01:03pm

JAKARTA: Indonesia sees rice production in June and July dropping on an annual basis, the head of its food agency said on Monday, due to delays in the crop cycle as a result of less rain last year.

June rice production is expected at 2.01 million metric tons and July production at 2.15 million tons, according to data presented to parliament by agency head Arief Prasetyo.

That compared to 2.79 million tons and 2.48 million tons respectively in those months last year. Indonesia’s food procurement agency Bulog has imported 1.2 million tons of rice as of April out of the 3.6 million import quota allotted this year.

Vietnam rice exports in May up 35.3% y/y at 980,000 T

From January to July, domestic production of the staple was 18.64 million tons, down 13.3% from the same period last year.

Meanwhile, consumption from January to July was 18 million tons, Arief said.

The El Nino weather phenomenon last year had cut rain volume, causing delays in new crop cycle and a drop in production.

Rice indonesia

Comments

200 characters

Indonesia sees rice output down in June, July compared to last year

Intra-day update: rupee depreciates marginally against US dollar

KSE-100 down nearly 700 points on monetary policy uncertainty, budget measures

KE issues stern warning to Sindh govt over dues

US in Gaza ceasefire push with UN vote, Mideast tour

Iesco issues list of govt sector defaulters

Pakistan coach Gary Kirsten defends New York surface

Oil nudges higher on hopes of summer fuel demand

Budget to protect salaried, low-income classes: govt

Mining, oil and gas: Pakistan, China agree to strengthen cooperation

NEC to approve development plan, growth target today

Read more stories