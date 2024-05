HANOI: Vietnam exported 980,000 metric tons of rice in May, up 35.3% against the same month a year earlier, government data released on Wednesday showed.

For the January-May period, the country exported 4.15 million tons of rice, up 14.7% from the previous year.

Oman delegates visit REAP office, keen to import Pak rice

Rice export revenue over the five-month period rose 38.2% to $2.65 billion, the General Statistics Office said in its report.