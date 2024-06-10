Macron says French will ‘make the right choice’ in snap polls

PARIS: President Emmanuel Macron said Monday he was confident the French would make the right choice in snap elections he called after his centrist alliance was beaten by the far right in EU elections.

“I am confident in the capacity of the French people to make the right choice for themselves and for future generations. My sole ambition is to be useful to our country that I love so much,” he said on X.

Millions join EU vote finale as far right eyes gains

France will go to the polls to vote for a new National Assembly on June 30, with a second round on July 7, Macron announced late Sunday.