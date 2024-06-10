Futures spread up 705bps

KARACHI: The futures spread increased by 705bps to 12.27 percent on the last day of the outgoing week. Trading activities on the futures counter remained thin as average daily volumes declined by 72.8 percent to 103.01 million shares during this week as compared to previous week’s average of Rs 378.62 million shares.

Average daily traded value on the futures counter declined by 56.7 percent to Rs 5.46 billion during this week against previous week’s Rs 12.61 billion.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024