Zubair, PML-N come to a parting of the ways

KARACHI: In an unexpected development, former Sindh governor Muhammad Zubair parted ways with the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) on Sunday.

Zubair, who previously served as the spokesperson for Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz, cited differences with the party as the reason behind his extreme step.

“Our politics, as the PML-N, was built on the trust of the people. They used to trust us,” he said, reflecting on his decision in a statement on Sunday.

In support of his decision, Muhammad Zubair said he had differences with the party leadership on the no-confidence move against the former prime minister and PTI founder Imran Khan, the 16-month performance of the Pakistan Democratic Movement’s government and other issues.

“I conveyed my differences to the party leadership long ago.”

The former Sindh governor said currently he has not decided to join any political party and will make a decision regarding this in the near future.

The former governor said that he stood by the party as long as discussions about civil supremacy persisted within, and noted a shift in the party’s stance in its effort to maintain power at all costs.

“Quitting in the present circumstances seemed preferable,” said Zubair, whose resignation follows those of former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and former finance minister Miftah Ismail. He said that he had made up his mind about the departure some time back.

Zubair mentioned that he had developed differences with the PML-N on several issues, notably the no-confidence vote and the 16-month performance of the former PTI government.

Earlier, Mohammad Zubair said that PML-N had abandoned the “vote ko izzat do” (respect the vote) narrative days before the PDM government,

The former governor said that PML-N started with a confrontational narrative, then turned to reconciliation and now they are running the campaign on the economic narrative.

He said that the PML-N supremo had suggested going into election right after the no-confidence motion against former prime minister Imran Khan and the then PM Shehbaz Sharif’s assembly dissolution speech was also ready.

Muhammad Zubair is a prominent political figure in Pakistan associated with the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) party. He has held significant positions both within the party and in governmental institutions.

Muhammad Zubair was born and raised in a politically active family. He obtained his early education in Pakistan and later pursued higher studies abroad.

Zubair’s political journey began when he joined the PML-N, one of Pakistan’s major political parties.

He served as the governor of Sindh, one of Pakistan’s four provinces, appointed by the federal government. During his tenure, he focused on various developmental initiatives and worked towards enhancing the province’s socio-economic landscape.

Within the PML-N, Muhammad Zubair has played a vital role in shaping party policies and strategies and he earned important portfolios within the party and among his peers.