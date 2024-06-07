AIRLINK 75.50 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.34%)
BOP 4.73 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 4.18 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.97%)
DFML 40.12 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (1.96%)
DGKC 88.80 Increased By ▲ 3.90 (4.59%)
FCCL 22.99 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (4.98%)
FFBL 30.47 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.86%)
FFL 9.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
GGL 10.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.5%)
HASCOL 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.05%)
HBL 106.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-1.62%)
HUBC 140.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.11%)
HUMNL 10.59 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.82%)
KEL 4.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.63%)
KOSM 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.68%)
MLCF 38.40 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.4%)
OGDC 123.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-0.83%)
PAEL 24.62 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.74%)
PIBTL 6.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.61%)
PPL 114.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-1.8%)
PRL 24.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.2%)
PTC 13.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.61%)
SEARL 59.60 Increased By ▲ 3.61 (6.45%)
SNGP 61.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-1.87%)
SSGC 9.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.13%)
TELE 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.75%)
TPLP 10.07 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.41%)
TRG 65.20 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.09%)
UNITY 26.90 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.9%)
WTL 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.52%)
BR100 7,701 Decreased By -17 (-0.22%)
BR30 24,706 Decreased By -71.5 (-0.29%)
KSE100 73,754 Decreased By -108.9 (-0.15%)
KSE30 23,617 Decreased By -74.6 (-0.31%)
Jun 07, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

UAE markets gain on firm oil prices

Reuters Published 07 Jun, 2024 05:25pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Stock markets in the United Arab Emirates closed higher on Friday, as oil prices firmed after OPEC+ members Saudi Arabia and Russia indicated readiness to pause or reverse oil output increases.

Oil prices - a key catalyst for Gulf’s financial market - were up 0.39% to $79.89 a barrel by 1057 GMT.

Abu Dhabi’s benchmark index gained 0.2%, lifted by a 0.3% increase in UAE’s largest listed firm, International Holding Company and a 0.9% hike in IHC-owned conglomerate Alpha Dhabi Holding.

Among the gainers, sports management firm Palms Sports surged 4.8% after being selected as the El Qalaa El Hamraa Mega Sports Complex operator in Egypt.

Gulf markets end muted; Qatar extends gain

Dubai’s main index settled 0.1% higher, breaking three sessions’ losing streak as supported by a 1.3% rise in top lender Emirates NBD Bank and a 0.5% gain in Dubai Islamic Bank.

However, the Dubai index witnessed some price fluctuation due to investors’ cautious behaviour ahead of crucial U.S. non-farm payroll data, which will provide clues on the timing of the Federal Reserve’s rate cuts.

The U.S. non-farm payroll report for May due later in the day.

========================================
 ABU DHABI    rose 0.2% to 8,954 points
 DUBAI        up 0.1% at 3,982 points
========================================
Gulf markets Gulf stock markets Gulf Gulf stocks Gulf bourses

Comments

200 characters

UAE markets gain on firm oil prices

KSE-100 recovers ground after fall of over 2,000 points amid rumours of ‘anti-growth’ budget measures

Pakistan, China express commitment to protect CPEC from ‘detractors, adversaries’

Rupee marginally gains against US dollar

Talks on new programme continuing virtually with Pakistan, says IMF

Pak Navy ship conducts exercises with Japanese, Spanish ships in Indian Ocean

Pakistan should ‘abandon’ CGT once and for all: co-founder of Tundra Fonder

Israeli forces step up bombing of Rafah as tanks try to push west

USA better than us in all aspects, says Pakistan captain Babar Azam after humiliation

Oil steadies on OPEC+ reassurances, still set for third weekly loss

Israel’s Netanyahu to address US Congress on July 24

Read more stories