Jun 08, 2024
Business & Finance Print 2024-06-08

Weekly SPI inflation up 0.45pc

Tahir Amin Published 08 Jun, 2024 07:00am

ISLAMABAD: The Sensitive Price Index-based inflation for the week ended June 6, 2024, increased by 0.45 percent due to increase in the prices of onions (33.21 per cent), tomatoes (15.34 per cent), bananas (4.93 per cent), pulse gram (3.69 per cent), potatoes (2.62 per cent), chicken (1.84 per cent), lawn (0.66 per cent) and cigarettes (0.41 per cent), says Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

The year-on-year trend depicts an increase of 21.69 per cent mainly due to increase in the prices of gas charges for q1 (570 per cent), onions (100.37 per cent), chilies powder (57.89 per cent), garlic (43.40 per cent), tomatoes (36.23 per cent), salt powder (31.30 per cent), shirting (30.52 per cent), gents sandal (25.01 per cent), pulse mash (25.00 per cent), beef (21.86 per cent), energy saver (20.53 per cent) and sugar (19.85 per cent) while a decrease is observed in the prices of chicken (29.00 per cent), wheat flour (28.35 per cent), bananas (25.69 per cent), cooking oil 5 litre (17.05 per cent), vegetable ghee 2.5 kg (15.12 per cent), vegetable ghee 1 kg (14.19 per cent), mustard oil (9.73 per cent), eggs (8.73 per cent) and LPG (5.47 per cent).

During the week, out of 51 items, prices of 19 (37.26 per cent) items increased, 14 (27.45 per cent) items decreased and 18 (35.29 per cent) items remained stable.

The SPI for the week under review was recorded at 309.91 points against 308.52 points registered in the previous week, according to the PBS data released on Friday.

The SPI for the consumption group up to Rs17,732, Rs17,732-Rs22,888, Rs22,889-Rs29,517, Rs29,518-Rs44,175 and above Rs44,175 increased by 0.81 per cent, 0.70 per cent, 0.56 per cent, 0.51 per cent, and 0.33 per cent respectively.

The items, prices of which, increased during the period under review include onions (33.21 per cent), tomatoes (15.34 per cent), bananas (4.93 per cent), pulse gram (3.69 per cent), potatoes (2.62 per cent), chicken (1.84 per cent), Georgette (1.57 per cent),gur (1.45 per cent), maash (1.07 per cent), lawn printed Gul Ahmed/Al Karam(0.66 per cent), cooked daal (0.65 per cent), cigarettes (0.41 per cent), energy saver Philips (0.38 per cent), shirting (0.33 per cent), firewood whole 40 kg (0.15 per cent), LPG (0.09 per cent), cooked beef (0.06 per cent), milk fresh (0.03 per cent) and mutton (0.01 per cent).

Items prices of which decreased during the period under review include bread plain (3.02 per cent), garlic (2 per cent), petrol super (1.74 per cent), masoor (1.43 per cent), hi-speed diesel (1.42 per cent), rice basmati broken (1.32 per cent), chilies powder national 200 gm packet each (1.31 per cent), eggs (0.94 per cent), wheat flour bag 20 kg (0.77 per cent), mustard oil (0.46 per cent), rice irri-6/9 (0.13 per cent), powdered milk Nido390 gm polybag each (0.06 per cent), sugar (0.03 per cent) and pulse moong (0.01 per cent).

