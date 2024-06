HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks edged higher at the open Friday as investors awaited the release of key US jobs data, which comes after two separate readings this week indicated the labour market was softening.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.46 percent, or 85.68 points, to 18,562.48.

The Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.17 percent, or 5.12 points, to 3,053.92, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange rose 0.54 percent, or 9.04 points, to 1,686.72.