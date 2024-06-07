'US cos ready to introduce advance tech in Punjab'

LAHORE: US Consul General to Lahore Kristin K. Hawkins said on Thursday to modernize Punjab's agriculture sector, American private companies are poised to introduce advanced technology and enhance quality seed production in the region.

He said that the State Department of Agriculture California’s agricultural experts and scientists will soon visit the Punjab Agriculture Department to further these initiatives.

He was speaking during a meeting with the Minister of Agriculture and Livestock of Punjab, Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani.

The meeting discussed the promotion of cooperation in agriculture and livestock sectors. Punjab Agriculture Secretary Iftikhar Ali Sahoo and Vice Chancellor of Agriculture University Faisalabad Dr Iqar Ahmed Khan were also present on this occasion.

Punjab Agriculture and Livestock Minister Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani said that the American financial aid and assistance in Punjab's agriculture projects under USAID is valued.

He said that the "Transforming Punjab Agriculture Program" is being implemented with a huge sum of 400 billion rupees, under which interest-free loans of 300 billion rupees will be provided to farmers in two years.

The provincial agriculture minister said that steps are being taken to promote agricultural machinery and convert farmers' electricity tube wells to solar. He said that we need California to set up a new citrus research and development centre, rehabilitate orchards and build nurseries.

Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani said that 60% of our agriculture is based on the livestock sector. Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has approved several programs for the development of the livestock sector.

He further said that the Punjab government's focus is on increasing meat exports, increasing milk production and bread improvement.

