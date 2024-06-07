AIRLINK 74.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.48 (-3.22%)
PM lacks genuine authority, says JI chief

Recorder Report Published 07 Jun, 2024 06:24am

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami Chief Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman has said that the prime minister lacks genuine authority, a fact highlighted by the recent handling of petrol prices.

Speaking at a press conference at Mansoorah on Thursday, he pointed out that despite the prime minister's announcement of a Rs 15 reduction in petrol prices, he was unable to implement it.

"When you secure seats with the support of the establishment and based on manipulated Form 47 results, you lack credibility," Rehman asserted.

He emphasized that the only solution to the country's problems lies in restoring the true mandate of the people. He pledged to speak the truth regardless of who benefits or loses from it.

Naeem said former prime minister Nawaz Sharif accepted national assembly seat based on fraudulent votes. The PML-N, MQM, and PPP have all stolen the people's mandate, he added.

He reiterated the need for a judicial commission to investigate election rigging.

Naeem contrasted the democracies of India and Pakistan, noting the democracy could never flourish in the country. He said Indian voters recently rejected the politics of hatred in the elections. He remarked that Modi's anti-Muslim and anti-minority rhetoric failed in the polls.

Rehman expressed concern over the significant increase in street crime and the targeted killing of youth in Karachi, holding the PPP, MQM, and PML-N directly responsible for the crime wave in the port city. He accused the government of neglecting the sufferings of Karachi's residents, leaving them at the mercy of criminals. He vowed that Jamaat-e-Islami would advocate for the people of Karachi nationwide.

