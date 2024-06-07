KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on Thursday (June 06, 2024).
=========================================================================
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
=========================================================================
USD $ 277.23 279.67 JPY 1.75 1.79
EURO 300.01 302.99 AED 75.27 75.98
GBP 352.83 356.24 SAR 73.52 74.22
INTERBANK 278.30 278.50
=========================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2024
