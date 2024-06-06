US, UK, others urge Hamas to accept ceasefire proposal

The United States, Britain, Canada, Germany and several other countries have called on Hamas, which rules Gaza, to accept a proposal announced by US President Joe Biden for a permanent ceasefire in the enclave, according to a joint statement.

The statement also came from the leaders of Argentina, Austria, Brazil, Bulgaria, Colombia, Denmark, France, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Serbia, Spain and Thailand, according to the White House.

Mediator Qatar urges clear positions for Gaza ceasefire

“At this decisive moment, we call on the leaders of Israel as well as Hamas to make whatever final compromises are necessary to close this deal,” the statement said.