AIRLINK 74.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.48 (-3.22%)
BOP 4.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.87%)
CNERGY 4.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.9%)
DFML 39.35 Decreased By ▼ -2.44 (-5.84%)
DGKC 84.90 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.2%)
FCCL 21.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.19%)
FFBL 30.21 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-3.94%)
FFL 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.07%)
GGL 10.40 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.36%)
HASCOL 6.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.25%)
HBL 108.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.32%)
HUBC 140.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.17%)
HUMNL 10.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.09%)
KEL 4.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.03%)
KOSM 4.42 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (4.49%)
MLCF 37.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.5%)
OGDC 124.64 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-1.58%)
PAEL 24.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.36%)
PIBTL 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.96%)
PPL 116.40 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.09%)
PRL 24.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-4.43%)
PTC 13.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.46%)
SEARL 55.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.06%)
SNGP 62.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.35%)
SSGC 9.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.1%)
TELE 7.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
TPLP 9.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.07%)
TRG 64.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.52 (-2.3%)
UNITY 26.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.63%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.75%)
BR100 7,718 Decreased By -55.6 (-0.72%)
BR30 24,778 Decreased By -185.7 (-0.74%)
KSE100 73,863 Decreased By -356.5 (-0.48%)
KSE30 23,691 Decreased By -88.1 (-0.37%)
Jun 06, 2024
US, UK, others urge Hamas to accept ceasefire proposal

Reuters Published 06 Jun, 2024 04:47pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

The United States, Britain, Canada, Germany and several other countries have called on Hamas, which rules Gaza, to accept a proposal announced by US President Joe Biden for a permanent ceasefire in the enclave, according to a joint statement.

The statement also came from the leaders of Argentina, Austria, Brazil, Bulgaria, Colombia, Denmark, France, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Serbia, Spain and Thailand, according to the White House.

Mediator Qatar urges clear positions for Gaza ceasefire

“At this decisive moment, we call on the leaders of Israel as well as Hamas to make whatever final compromises are necessary to close this deal,” the statement said.

