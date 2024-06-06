Sinopec unit agrees $1.1bn deal to build gas pipelines for Saudi Aramco

A Sinopec service unit said on Thursday it has signed a 7.956 billion yuan ($1.10 billion) deal to build natural gas pipelines for Saudi state oil company Aramco.

The contract is for Sinopec Oilfield Service Co to procure and construct the third-phase of the Master Gas System in Saudi Arabia, the Chinese firm said.

Sinopec not interested in refinery project

Sinopec will build parts of the pipeline grid that includes trunk lines with a total length of 2,630 kilometers (1634.21 miles) and 1,340 km of branch lines, part of Aramco’s plan to expand gas distributions across the kingdom.

Under the deal, Sinopec is expected to complete construction by end of May 2027, the company said.